All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Houston at East Carolina — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

American at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Army at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports NEt, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Temple at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Butler at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Long Beach State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Isnide College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Special — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 8 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

St. Bonventure at Saint Louis — NBCSN, noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Long Beach State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Football League Cup

Semi-Final First Leg

Southampton vs. Liverpool — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Academy: David Duval-Driver — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf Central Academy: David Duval-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 18 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: 2016 Wild Card Playoffs — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Montreal at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Comcast SportsNet California, 9:30 p.m./Sportsnet West, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)/NHL Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals — NBCSN/TVA Spots, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Florida at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Florida Cup, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atlético Mineiro — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Roots III — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: The Derby — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, midnight

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Australian Open Qualifiers — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.