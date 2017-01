All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at UMass — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at American — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose State — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Colorado State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Iowa State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

TCU at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: David Duval-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

ECHL All-Star Game, Glens Falls Civic Center, Glens Falls, NY

ECHL vs. Adirondack Thunder — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Hall of Fame Election Announcement — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Hall of Fame Wrap-Up — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Championship Week Press Conferences — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 19 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: 2016 Divisional Playoffs — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh at Montreal — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/RDS/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Florida, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry

Boston at Detroit — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Arizona at Winnipeg — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations

Group A, Stade de L’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

Gabon vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennnis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The Tortis Streaker — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat — ABC, 8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek: The Throuple — Pop, 8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

Blindspot — NBC, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Bear With Us — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Cold Mountain — HBO, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

People’s Chocie Awards 2017 — CBS, 9 p.m.

Frontline: Divdided States of America — PBS, 9 p.m.

The End: The Last Days of the Obama White House — CNN, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Browntown Boom — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Salad Bar Blowout — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Seven Year Switch: Love Unlocked: Tale of the Tape — FYI, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Character and Closed Concept — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: Revenge — History Channel, 9 p.m.

I, Witness: Keep Your Enemies Closer — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Blow — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Expedtiion Unknown: Lasseter’s Golf — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Salem: Saturday Morning — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Beta Testers — Science, 9:01 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:31 p.m.

Blue Collar Millionaires: Seeing Green — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Workaholics: Weed the People — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy — FXX, 10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC, 10 p.m.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Rule No. 137: Move Your Car — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Bushcraft Chronicles: Safe Haven — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Restored: 1915 Arts and Crafts — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Kiss Bang Love: Love Unlocked: The Sparkle in the Eyes — FYI, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Officer Down — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Incorporated: Operational Realignment — Syfy, 10 p.m.

SIX: Pilot (season premiere) — A&E/History Channel, 10:01 p.m.

Street Science: Flying Saucers — Science, 10:02 p.m.

Jeff & Some Aliens: Jeff & Some Energy Trading — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appétit: Marijuana Murder Mystery — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman: Horse — FXX, 10:31 p.m.

Street Science: Red Hot Nickel Ball — Science, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Samantha Power — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Erin Gibson; Bryan Safi; Judah Friedlander — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Preppie Connection — Sho2, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)