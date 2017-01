All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Memphis at Temple — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SMU at Central Florida — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

UConn at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Central Connecticut State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at American — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

URI at Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Boston College at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Colorado State — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 9 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

UCLA at USC — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Kansas at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Practice: Day Two — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Practice: Day Two — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Senior Bowl Practice Recap — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-Santa Barbara at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

English Football League Cup

Semifinal, Second Leg

Liverpool vs. Southampton — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Ostrava Aréna, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Ladies’ Short Program — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Pairs’ Short Program — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Abaco Tour, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: David Toms-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Charlotte — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 20 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: 2016 Conference Championships — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet360/Sportsnet Pacific/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group D, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Egypt vs. Ghana — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group D, Stade d’Oyem, Oyem, Gabon

Uganda vs. Mali — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Univision Deportes — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal: Bob & Mike Bryan vs. Pablo Carreno Busta/Guillermo Garcia-Lopez — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals: CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Venus Williams & Mirjana Lucic-Baroni vs. Serena Williams — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: CB’s Unforgettable Run — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek: New Car — Pop, 8 p.m.

Hunted — CBS, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Browntown Boom — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 — HBO, 8 p.m.

Frequency (season finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Dead in the Water — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Gas Station Gourmet — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Modern Must-Have — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: On the Eve — History Channel, 9 p.m.

I, Witness: The Judas Kiss — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Knight of Crowns (season premiere) — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Tracking Tasmania’s Tiger — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Salem: Black Sunday (season finale) — WGN America, 9 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Fearless or Foolish? — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Blue Collar Millionaires: The Millionaire Chimney Sweep — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Workaholics: Monstalibooyah — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare — FXX, 10 p.m.

President Trump – The First Interview — ABC, 10 p.m.

Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts — PBS, 10 p.m.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Rule No. 188: Mind Your Side of the Plate — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: The Book of Matt — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Restored: 1901 Victorian Bungalow Restoration — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Bakers vs. Fakers: Cupcake Caliente (series premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: My Worsts Fear — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Showgirls — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Incorporated: Burning Platform; Golden Parachute (season finale) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

SIX: Her Name is Esther — History Channel, 10:01 p.m.

Street Science: Fire Vortex — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Jeff & Some Aliens: Jeff & Some Preteen Girls — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman: Popcorn — FXX, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appétit: Kimchi & Kush — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Street Science: Strange Goo — Science Channel, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Heather Ann Thompson and Bellamy Young — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: January 25, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Andrew Santino; Erik Griffin; Jenny Zigrino — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)