All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

American at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Houston — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Geroge Mason at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Providence — FS1, 7 p.m.

Marquette at St. John’s — FS2, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas State — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquesne — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FS1, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, midnight

USC at Washington — ESPNU, midnight

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 11:30 a.m.

UConn at Temple — SNY, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

College Football

ESPNU Signing Day Special — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Texas Football Signing Day — Longhorn Network, 8 a.m.

B1G Football & Beyond: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

National Signing Day — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now: Signing Day Special — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Southwest Signing Day — Fox Sports Southwest, 11 a.m.

ESPNU Signing Day Special — ESPN2, noon

ESPNU Signing Day Special — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

English Premier League

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Hull City — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Everton — Premier League Extra Time, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

It’s Called Football: West Ham United — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Southampton — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: David Toms-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Nework, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Cleveland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, noon

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Live: Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Tonight — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Players Only: Super Bowl LI –NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: Best of 2016 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry

Boston at Washington — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey, Calgary Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Minnesota at Calgary — Sportsnet (Pacific/West)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports North, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Scottish Premier League

Heart of Midlothian vs. Rangers FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations

Semifinal, Stade de l’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan: Super Bowl Ediiton — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Best of the Bowl: CB’s Unforgettable Run — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek: Driving Test — Pop, 8 p.m.

Hunted — CBS, 8 p.m

Showtime at the Apollo — Fox, 8 p.m.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: Love (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Madiba: Part 1: Troublemaker and Defiance (series premiere) — BET, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Dead in the Water — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Fry-Day Night Bites (season premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton — HBO, 8 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 9 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9 p.m.

NOVA: Search for the Super Battery — PBS, 9 p.m

The 100 (season premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: One Brown Down — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Tailgate Takedown — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Delivering a Dream Home Just in Time — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: The Reckoning (season finale) — History Channel, 9 p.m.

I, Witness: Mother Undercover — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Hotel Spa Potions — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Global Game Show: Greek Odyssey — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Amped Up — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Blue Collar Millionaires: Soldier of Fortune — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Workaholics: Bill & Tez’s Sexcellent Sexventure — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Cake Hunters: A Baker for the Bikers? — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer — FXX, 10 p.m.

Restored: 1930s Spanish Colonial Ranch Revival — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Bong Appétit: Kimchi & Kush, Extended Cut — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Aurora-Fire in the Sky — PBS, 10 p.m.

The Quad: The Quad: The Movie — BET, 10 p.m.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Rule No. 225: What Happens in Bakersfield Stays in Bakersfield — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Uncharted Waters (season premiere) — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Bakers vs. Fakers: Brownie Points — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: My Rookie Mistake — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: The Comeback — MTV/VH1, 10 p.m.

The Expanse: Safe; Doors & Corners (series premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

SIX: Tour of Duty — History Channel, 10:01 p.m.

Street Science: Curve Your Enthusiasm — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Jeff & Some Aliens: Jeff & Some Laughs — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m

Bong Appétit: Ganja Grandma — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman: Shrimp — FXX, 10:31 p.m.

Street Science: No Gravity, No Problem — Science Channel, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: February 1, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: David Koeschner; Maz Jobrani; Aisling Bea — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)