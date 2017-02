All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

DePaul at Savier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Davison — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Army at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Fort Wayne — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Florida State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Boston University at American — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Wyoming — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 9 p.m.

Virginia Commonweatlth at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Central Florida at Cincinnati — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Texas Tech at TCU — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Leicester City vs. Derby County — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Golf Central Special: Ryder Cup News Conference — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: David Toms-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Roster Special — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Sound FX: Super Bowl LI — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2016 Week 22 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Film Session — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Chciago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL All-Access — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL All-Star: All-Access — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Slap Shot at 40 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL All-Star: All Access — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Men’s Super-G — NBCSN, 5:55 a.m.

Soccer

Internaional Friendly, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Mexico vs. Iceland — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Arena Montpellier, Montpellier, France

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 8 & 10 a.m.

Center Court: Open Sud de France — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Ecuador Open, Club Jacarandá, Cumbayá, Quito, Ecuador

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek: Rooms By the Hour — Pop, 8 p.m.

Hunted — CBS, 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Fox, 8 p.m.

Blindspot — NBC, 8 p.m.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: Intelligence — PBS, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Madiba: Part 2: Spear of the Nation and Total Strategy — BET, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: One Brown Down — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Valentine’s Day Massacre — Food Network, 8 p.m/

Catch Me If You Can — HBO, 8 p.m.

Navy SEAL’s: America’s Secret Warriors: Part 1 (series premiere) — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS. 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m..

NOVA: Ultimate Cruise Ship — PBS, 9 p.m.

The 100 — The CW, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Branched Out: Full Time Treehouses — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: All Falls Down — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Tarts and Hearts — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Condo to Countryside — HGTV, 9 p.m.

I, Witness: Save the Last Dance (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Inside Man — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Divine Elimination — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Global Game Show: Without Borders — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Truth or Troll — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:31 p.m.

Blue Collar Millionaires: The Mammoth Hunter — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Workaholics: Faux Chella — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hero or Hate Crime? — FXX, 10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC, 10 p.m.

Code Black (season finale) — CBS, 10 p.m.

City in the Sky: Departure (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.

The Quad: Elevators (series premiere) — BET, 10 p.m.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Rule No. 99: Cooked Naked — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Cruel Summer — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Restored: 1913 Craftsman Bungelow — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Bakers vs. Fakers: Smart Cookies — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Legion: Chapter 1 (series premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

SIX: Man Down — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: The Monster Awakes — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: Platform Power — MTV/VH1, 10 p.m.

The Expanse: Static — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Street Science: Fistful of Flames — Science Channel, 10:02 p.m.

Jeff & Some Aliens: Jeff & Some Colonists — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Man Seeking Woman: Pad Thai — FXX, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season finale) — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appétit: Filipino Flower Feast — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Street Science: Rocket Blast — Science Channel, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tracee Ellis Ross — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Nick Swardson; Paul Feig; Jen Kirkman — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The French Connection — Turner Classic Movies, midnight

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)