All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

College Basketball

Men’s

Long Island University-Brooklyn at St. Francis (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Providence — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Fort Wayne — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Tulane at SMU — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Duke at Virginia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Fresno State — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 8 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

TCU at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal State-Northridge at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: John Cook-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 100-81 — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 80-61 — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Cleveland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Toronto at Columbus — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary — The Comcast Network/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry

St. Louis at Detroit — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Florida at San Jose — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rotterdam Open, Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16, 1st Leg

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Arsenal — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Napoli — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights: Round of 16, Wednesday — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.