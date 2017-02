All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Grambling State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennesee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

American at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

TCU at Kansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Temple — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern State — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

UConn at Houston — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — FS1, 9 p.m.

Providence at Creighton — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Utah State at San Jose State — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Temple at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinals, 1st Leg

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

New York Red Bulls vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Facebook Live/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Estadio Universitario, San Nicolás de la Garza, Nuevo León, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Pumas de la U.N.A.M. — Facebook Live/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: John Cook-Driver — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Syracuse Crunch at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga

Valencia vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 12:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Daytona 500 Media Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Shaqtin’ A Fool: 2016-17 Mid-Season Awards Special — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Edmonton at Florida — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NESN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Center Court: Rio Open/Delray Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16, 1st Leg

Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, Spain

Sevilla vs. Leicester City — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Juventus — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32, 2nd Leg

Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Saint-Étienne vs. Manchester United — FS1, 11:50 a.m.

Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

FC Schalke vs. PAOK — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Şükrü Saracoğlu, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. FC Krasnodar — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.