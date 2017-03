All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Quarterfinals

Binghamton at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Albany — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals

Farleigh Dickinson at Wagner — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Long Island University-Brooklyn — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Plus, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

URI at St. Joseph’s — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UConn at East Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Tennssee at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Kansas State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Marquette at Xavier — FS1, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

UConn: The March to Madness (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 1 a.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament, HTC Center, Myrtle Beach, SC

1st Round

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

1st Round

Nebraska vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3;30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5:45 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

1st Round

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Florida — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Georgetown at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Tech at Texas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: Leg 2

Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Árabe Unido vs. FC Dallas — Facebook Live, 8 p.m./Univision Deportes, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Pumas de la U.N.A.M. vs. Tigres UANL — Facebook Live/Galavision, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s Champions, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: John Cook-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lesson — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Sporting Gijon — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Miami vs. Houston — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Atlanta vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Ameica — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Scouting Combine Press Conference — NFL Network, noon

NFL Insiders: Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry, United Center, Chicago, IL

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Trade Deadline — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 8 a.m.

2017 TradeCentre — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8 a.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Trade Deadline Day — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2017 TradeCentre Recap — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Trade Deadline Day Recap — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Three — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.