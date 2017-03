All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Metricon Stadium, Carrrara, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Japan vs. Australia — MLB Network, 5 a.m.

Pool A, Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Taiwan vs. Netherlands — MLB Network, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Netherlands vs. Israel — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse — ACC Network/ESPN, noon

Clemson vs. Duke — ACC Network/ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia — ACC Network/ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

1st Round

UMass vs. St. Joseph’s — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne — American Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

1st Round

Georgetown vs. St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

DePaul vs. Xavier — FS1, 9;30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

1st Round

Penn State vs. Nebraska — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

1st Round

TCU vs. Oklahoma — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Texas — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

1st Round

Tesas-San Antonio vs. Western Kentucky — Campus Insiders, 12:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi vs. Rice — Campus Insiders, 3 p.m.

Charlotte vs. UAB — Campus Insiders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic vs. Marshall — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Quarterfinals

North Carolina Central vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State or Florida A&M — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round

Utah State vs. San Jose State — Campus Insiders, 2 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Air Force — Campus Insiders, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego State vs. UNLV — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round

Stanford vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

Washington State vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Washington vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Patriot League Championship

Lehigh at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

1st Round

LSUe vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

1st Round

Central Arkansas vs. Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Lamar — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Quarterfinals

Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Troy vs. Appalachian State — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Softball

Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Manchester City vs. Stoke City — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

1st Rouind — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Tom Kite-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston vs. New York Mets (SS) — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore — MASN, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Cincinnati — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Mexico vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle — Fox Sports Northwest, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Indiana — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas — Sportsnet 360/RDS/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Raquel Bracket — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2ns Leg

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. SL Benfica — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.