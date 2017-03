All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Championship Game, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Puerto Rico vs. USA — ESPN2/MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: World Baseball Classic Edition — MLB Network, midnight

College Baseball

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Semifinal

Utah Valley at Wyoming — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament

2nd Round

Idaho at Texas State — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Quarterfinals

Illinois at Central Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Texas-Arlington — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division II Women’s Tournament, Alumni Hall, Miami University, Columbus, OH

National Semifinals

Ashland vs. Harding — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Baptist vs. Virginia Union — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Georgetown at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

McNeese State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnsasium, Beijing, Communist China

United States vs. Russia — Universal HD, 7 a.m.

Italy vs. Canada — Universal HD, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin TX

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Miocic vs. Overeem/CM Punk vs. Gali — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Special — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Miami vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Houston — Root Sports Southwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Anaheim (SS) vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado — Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Anaheim (SS) — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 4 pm.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore — MASN, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Washington — ESPN, 8 p.m.

New York at Utah — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

2017 Special Olympics World Games Austria

Highlights — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Bracket Genius: Opening Round — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Bracket Genius: Opening Round — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.