All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 4

West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

College Baseball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPNU Sigining Day Special — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Defender or Pretender? — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina, Oahu, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Hockey

KHL Gagarin Cup Finals

Game 3: Metallurg MG at SKA — Eleven Sports (series tied 1-1)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Sound Waves: Mixed Emotions — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC’s Road to the Octagon: Johnson vs Reis — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Elliot — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/STO, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Root Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA/WLS, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Toronto — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Rae Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana — ESPN, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: The Workouts — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Boston at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Game 1: New York Rangers at Montreal — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Game 1: Columbus at Pittsburgh — USA Network/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 3/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports North, 9:30 p.m.

Game 1: San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/USA Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The Game: 2006 ….Remembered — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Vice World of Sports: Rivals: Montana 6 Man — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals: 1st Leg

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Real Madrid — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Estadio Vicente Calderón, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Leicester City — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — FS2, 5 p.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Darlings: How Christine Got Her Groove Back (series premiere) — Pop, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: What Happened on Exile, Stays on Exile — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

Nature: Viva Puerto Rico — PBS, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Yasmine & Lewis — MTV, 8 p.m.

American Jihad — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Underground: Minty — WGN America, 8 p.m.

Return of the Mac: New Kid on the Talk (series premiere) — Pop, 8:30 p.m.

Storage Wars: Stakes, Buys, and Video Games (season premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: Summer Kitchen Renovation — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 9 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Great War: The American Experience — PBS, 9 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Splish-Splash Bird Bath — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Bear Intruder — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Patty Meltdown — Food Network, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Eye in the Sky — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Bomb Squad NYC: Line of Fire — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Exposed With Deborah Norville: Bill Cosby: Downfall of An Icon — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Ramifications — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Major Crimes: Shockwave Part 2: (season finale) — TNT, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: True Cross of Christ — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Files: JFK UFO Conspiracy (season premiere) — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Storage Wars: Goodness, Gracious, Great Costs of Fire — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1700s First Floor Restoration — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Big Jay Oakerson; Mark Duplass; Jim Breuer — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Archer: Dreamland: Berenice — FXX, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: Kangaroo Court — IFC, 10 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: National Treasure — truTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Seeing Someone — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 10 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Rolling on a River — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

The Deed: Chicago: Analysis Paralysis — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Luck of the Irish — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Murder Chose Me: Deadliest Sin — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

National Enquirer Investigates: Dolly Parton — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo: Pie a la Mojo — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

The Expanse: The Monster and the Rocket — Syfy, 10:02 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Astronaut Mystery Special — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Lopez: Coco for Lopez — TV Land, 10:31 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of Them: The Best of Desi Lydic — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Ripper Street: Occurence Reports (season finale) — BBC America, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Rock and a Hard Place — HBO, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.