All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Fight Game With Jim Lampley (season premiere) — HBO, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

Elon at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra 6 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Kent State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Wichita State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Diamond in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 7f p.m.

Collegte Lacrosse

All Access: North Carolina Lacrosse — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

All Access: Duke Lacrosse — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Louisiana-Monroe — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of the Alps, Italy

Niederdorf to Villnöß — Eleven Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday, same day coverage)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Larry Mize-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players-2013 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Ultimate Fighter: 25th Sesason Anniversary Special — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Redemption (season premiere) — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, midnight

MLB

American League

Texas at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — ESPN/STO, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Seattle — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Northwest, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Netwokr, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

New England vs. San Jose — Comcast SportsNet New England/NBC Sports California, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 2: Atlanta at Washington — NBA TV, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Oklahoma City at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m. (Houston leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Portland at Golden State — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Warriors, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA D-League Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 2: Maine Red Claws at Raptors 905 — ESPNU, 7 p.m. (Raptors lead series 1-0)

Western Conference Final

Game 3: Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Vipers — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Washington at Toronto — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Ottawa at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/USA/NESN, 7:30 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Minnesota at St. Louis — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m. (St. Louis leads series 3-0)

Game 4: Anaheim at Calgary — USA/CBC/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m. (Anaheim leads series 3-0)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

2nd Round and Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg

Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Juventus — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Stade Louis II, Monaco, France

AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Darlings: My So-Called Prom — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: There’s a New Sheriff in Town — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

Nature: Hotel Armadillo — PBS, 8 p.m.

HGTV Smart Home 2017 — HGTV, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Kailani & Sam — MTV, 8 p.m.

Return of the Mac: The Other Joey — Pop TV, 8:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

Chicago — Starz, 8:02 p.m.

Storage Wars: Bright Lights, Big Biddies — A&E, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1803 Second Floor Overhaul — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel — PBS, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Killer Instinct — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Fry, Fry Again! — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Million Dollar Listing (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Breakdown at Daylight — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Exposed With Deborah Norville: *NSYNC & Backstreet Boys Get Robbed — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: We Have Brought Your Little Cakes (season finale) — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Blackbeard’s Hidden Gold — Travel Channnel, 9 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Fils: Curse of the Gas Giant — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Storage Wars: The Nutty Appraiser — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1800’s original Kitchen Renovation — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Weediquette: Stoned Parents: Extended Cut — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Bert Kreischer; Taryn Manning; Hal Sparks — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Archer: Dreamland: Jane Doe — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Ranch vs. Colonial in Illinois — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: Retaliation — IFC, 10 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Times a Waistin — truTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Call My Agent — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Weediquette: Deported for Dope (season premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Deed: Chicago: Playing Defense on the Deal (season finale) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places (season premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

Murder Chose Me: Dreams of My Mother (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Diamonds, Gold and Guns: Explorer XL — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

National Enquirer Investigates: Britney Spears — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo: No Mo’ Mojo (season finale)– Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Underground: 28 — WGN America, 10 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Gold Fever — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

The Expanse: Caliban’s War (season finale) — Syfy, 10:03 p.m.

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Cosmic Mystery Special — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman — Starz Encore, 10:20 p.m.

House Hunters International: New Life in New Zealand — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: High Thai Food (season premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: George Dates His Daughter — TV Land, 10:33 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Marc Edwards — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jay Pharoah; Chris Redd; Marcella Arugello — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)