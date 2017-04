All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Campbell at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Princeton at St. John’s — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at East Carolina — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Green Bay at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Texas at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Final: Leg 2, Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL — Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 2:40 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — NBC Universo, 2:40 p.m./Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

Premier League Download: I Was There — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Communist China Open, Topwin Golf & Country Club, Beijing, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Central Special: New Orleans Classic News Conference — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Larry Mize-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players-2007 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS, 7 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Eat Some Souls — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/WGN, 2 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — Root Sports Southwest/STO, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — ESPN/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports South/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco – MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at St. Louis — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Atlanta at Washington — TNT, 6 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Chicago at Boston — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/Wizards, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bulls/Celtics, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Mayock’s 2017 Mock Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

DeShaun Watson: One Shot — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show: Draft Special — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 1: Nashville at St. Louis — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Game 1: Edmonton at Anaheim — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sporstnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

Semifinal, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 2:40 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

1st Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Darlings: Driving Miss Jodie — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: A Line Drawn in Concrete — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

Blindspot — NBC, 8 p.m.

Nature: Forest of the Lynx — PBS, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Suicide Squad — HBO, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Ari & Lanum — MTV, 8 p.m.

Bound for Glory — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Return of the Mac: The Wrong Stuff — Pop TV, 8:30 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9 p.m.

Storage Wars: Who Wants to Be a Mil-il-ner — A&E, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1790 Three-Room Restoration — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 9 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

NOVA: Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb — PBS, 9 p.m.

The 100 — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Top Rope Tanks — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

The David Rubinstein. Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Retired Army General David Petraeus — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Spirit of the Hunter — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Egg Fight — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Shacking on Up — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: The Long Walk Home — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Tales from the American Mob — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Exposed With Deborah Norville: Madoff With All the Money — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedtiion Unknown: Extra Finds: Finding Finn’s Fortune

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Curse of Hell Island — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Storage Wars: I Learned It From Watching You! — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1740 Little House Restoration — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Mega-Homes: Blockbuster Oasis & Celine Dion’s Luxe Estate — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Jay Pharoah; Malin Akerman; Matteo Lane — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Archer Dreamland: Ladyfingers — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Historic Hunt in Houston — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: Breakout Year — IFC, 10 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: I’ll Burn It Down — truTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Not the Emmys — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Weediquette: Herb for Austism — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Wild Weather — PBS, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Homestead Secrets: Jane Takes the Reigns — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Fargo: The Principle of Restricted Choice — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: Southern Justice (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

National Enquirer Investigates: Jodi Arias — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

Gomorrah (series premiere) — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Underground: Auld Acquaintence — WGN America, 10 p.m.

Outlaw Tech: North Korean Counterfeit Plot (season premiere) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Pura Vida in Costa Rica — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: South Central Cannibis Cuisine — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Concussion — Starz, 10:56 p.m.

Lopez: No Country Club for Young Men — TV Land, 10:32 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kevin Coval — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Flipping Virgins: Atlanta Flip Mascot — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Maria Bamford; Henry Zebrowski; Ophira Eisenberg — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Exorcist — Cinemax, 11:40 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)