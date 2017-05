All Times Eastern

Boxing

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: Mano a Mano — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Southern Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Tom Kite-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players 2016 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Iron Sharpens Iron — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Washington — Fox Sports Arizona/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincnnati — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Orlando — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/WRDQ, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. New York Red Bull’s — Fox Sports Kanasas City Plus/MSG Network, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

BASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 2: Toronto at Cleveland — TNT, 7 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 2: Houston at San Antonio — TNT, 9:30 p.m. (Houston leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Cavaliers, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Spurs, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft: Draft Recap — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 4: Washington at Pittsburgh — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 4: Anaheim at Edmonton — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 10 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: It’s Time — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

30 for 30: Benji– ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

BMW Open, MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

ATP Tour

Istanbul Open, Koza World of Sports, Istanbul, Turkey

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Stade Louis II, Monaco, France

AS Monaco vs. Juventus — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Semifinal: 1st Leg, Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Olympique Lyonnais — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Darlings: Got Milk? — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: Reinventing How This Game Is Played — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired — Fox, 8 p.m.

Blindsport — NBC, 8 p.m.

Nature: Dolphins: Spy in the Pod — PBS, 8 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Dylan & Ally — MTV, 8 p.m.

Disaster Movie — Showtime, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Return of the Mac: When You Can’t Stop to Go — Pop TV, 8:30 p.m.

42 — HBO Family, 8:40 p.m.

Storage Wars: Quoth the Kenny: Kumbaya! — A&E, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1800s Kitchen and Dining Room — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 9 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

The 100 — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: The Bull and the Wizard — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: Pray for Snow — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Breakfast in Bedlam — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Starter Home to Forever Home — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Watch Me Disappear — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Hunting Vampires — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Storage Wars: Pop, Lock & Auction — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1780 Spring House Revival — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Weediquette: Going Legit-Extended Cut — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

blackish — ABC, 9:31 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Mega-Homes: Rock Star’s Miami Mansion and Underground Estate — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Comedy Jam: Hasan Minhaj; Mary Lynn Rasjskub; Roy Wood Jr. — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Archer Dreamland: Sleepers Wake — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Wanting a Victorian in W. VA — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Brockmire: Road Trip — IFC, 10 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Milk and Cookies — truTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Too Much of a Good Thing — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Weediquette: Pot Pipeline — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Plants Behaving Badly: Murder & Mayhem (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: 1997: The year Fame Turned Dangerous (series premiere) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Fargo: The Law of Non-Contradiction — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: Rivals in Love — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Gomorrah: Tears of the Virgin; Under the Skin — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Underground: Citizen — WGN America, 10 p.m.

Outlaw Tech: Cocaine Sub Wars — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Lopez: George Breaks In — TV Land, 10:32 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Michael Bloomberg & Carl Pope — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Flipping Virgins: Flip on a Shoestring Budget — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Al Madrigal; Clark Duke; Ari Graynor — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures: Home One — Disney XD, 11:57 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)