All Times Eastern

College Baseball

ACC Tournament, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Pool Play

Pool A: Notre Dame vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Pool B: North Carolina vs. Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Pool C: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Bart Kaufman Field, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

1st Round

Minnesota vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Michigan vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, OK

1st Round

West Virginia vs. Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 10 a.m.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 1:30 p.m.

TCU vs.Kansas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

2nd Round

Mississippi State vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

LSU vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network 8:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Match Play

Natonal Championship — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Group C, Jeju World Cup Stadium, Jeju, Republic of Korea

Zambia vs. Iran — FS2, 3:50 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. Portugal — FS2, 6:50 s.m.

Group D, Suwon World Cup, Suwon, Republic of Korea

South Africa vs. Italy — FS1, 3:55 a.m.

Uruguay vs. Japan — FS1, 6:55 a.m.

Hockey

Memorial Cup, WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Game 6: Windsor Spitfires vs. Erie Otters — Sportsnet, 7 p.m./NHL Network, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Brazilian Knockout Artists — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Let Me Bang! — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — Fox Sports North/MASN, 12:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — Fox Sports Detroit/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Philadelphia — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at New York Mets — Fox Sports San Diego/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland — Fox Sports Ohio/STO, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Root Sports Northwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Leaf — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Internationaux de Strasbourg, Tenis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

ATP Tour

Geneva Open, Tennis Club de Genève, Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Qualifying, Day 3 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Final, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Ajax vs. Manchester United — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Hollywood Darlings: She’s Not All That — Pop, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished (season finale) — CBS, 8 p.m.

Shots Fired (season finale) — Fox, 8 p.m.

Arrow (season finale) — The CW, 8 p.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City — HBO, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Still Hooked! — MTV, 8 p.m.

Mythbusters: The Crime Special — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Return of the Mac: An Offer Joe Can’t Refuse — Pop, 8:30 p.m.

River Monsters: Best of the Beasts: Arapaima — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Stone House Revival: Uncovering a 1700s Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Empire (season finale) — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season finale) — NBC, 9 p.m.

The 100 (season finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: Amazon Jungle — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Bakers vs. Fakers: Fruit Tart Upstart (season premiere) — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Worth Every Penny — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Hear No Evil: Death by Design — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Drain the Pirate City — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Africa’s Gold Hoard — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Stone House Revival: 1751 Two-Floor Restoration — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Filthy Rich Guide: High-Priced Horology; Collections Gone Wild; Exteme Vacation — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Archer Dreamland: Auflösung (season finale) — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Sticker Shock in San Jose for Silicon Valley Couple — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Canadian Tuxedo — truTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Devil in a Red Dress — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Motissimo: Action Bronson & MissyRobbins — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Survivor: Game Changers: Reunion Show — CBS, 10 p.m.

Food – Delicious Science: A Matter of Taste — PBS, 10 p.m.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: 1990: The Year Rebels Ruled — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Grill Warfare — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Fargo: The Lord of No Mercy — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: A Dying Declaration — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Naked and Afraid XL Pop-Up Edition: The Amazon: Part 5 — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Outlaw Tech: FBI Inside Job — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Cruelty Free Cannibis Cuisine — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: Cuck You George Lopez — TV Land, 10:32 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Gomorrah: Cemetery — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter: Rules of the Road — Cartoon Network, midnight

Rocky Balboa — The Movie Channel, midnight

Fatal Attraction — Starz Encore, 12:18 a.m. (Thursday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)