All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 11

Port Adelaide Power vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Baseball

CanAm League

Ottawa Champions at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 10:30 a.m.

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Team Match Play

National Championship — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Round of 16, Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, Republic of Korea

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia — FS1, 3:55 a.m.

Round of 16, Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

England vs. Costa Rica — FS1, 6:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Jeju World Cup Stadium, Jeju, Republic of Korea

Zambia vs. Germay — FS2, 6:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Incheon Stadium, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Mexico vs. Senegal — FS1/Telemundo, 3:20 a.m. (Thursday)

United States vs. New Zealand — FS1, 6:50 a.m./NBC Universo, 6:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Round of 16, Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

France vs. Italy — FS2, 6:50 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Masters, Barsebäck Golf & Country Club, Malmö, Sweden

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Dark Horse — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Minnesota — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/STO, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — WPIX/MASN, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/WCAU, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — WGN/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — MASN2/KNTV, 10:15 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Cincinnati at Toronto — Fox Sports Ohio/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Columbus vs. Seattle — WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/KZJO/Root Sports Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

New York City vs. New England — YES/Comcast SportsNet New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. D.C. United — WFTV/NewsChannel 8, 7:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Real Salt Lake — KUBE/KMYU, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Finals Preview — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA Special: NBA TV Finals Trilogy: Cleveland/Golden State — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Open Court: Best Teams Without a Title — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh PA

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sporsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live from Pittsburgh, PA — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime live from Pittsburgh, PA — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round 2 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group C, Stade d’Honneur, Salon-de-Provence, France

Czech Republic vs. Scotland — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Brazil vs. Indonesia — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

Messi Top Scorer — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: SEC Baseball Tournament — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)