All Times Eastern

College Track & Field

NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s Semifinals — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Trevor Immelman-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fighter’s Cut: Luke Rockhold — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Kryptonite — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Oakland — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Fox Sports North/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MASN/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Florida/WGN, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Colorado — STO/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/MASN2, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Texas — SNY/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 3, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers — ABC, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter on the Road live from Cleveland, OH — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 3 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly, Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Spain vs. Colombia — ESPN2, 3:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sporting Mavericks: Maradona — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.,m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

This Week in the B1G — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — Twitter, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night — ABC, 8 p.m.

Nightcap: Out of the Box (season premiere) — Pop, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots — NBC, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Get the Fish Outta Here! – Scorpion Special — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

2017 CMT Music Awards — CMT/Nickelodeon/Spike/TV Land, 8 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Judge’s Cut: Split Happens — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Jason Bourne — HBO, 8 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Untold Stories Part 10 — MTV, 8 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Nightcap: Match Game — Pop, 8:30 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: A Crooked Craftsman — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The F World With Gordon Ramsey — Fox, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Internet Tank Sensation — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Homeward Bound — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Bolognesed and Confused — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Brother vs. Brother: Coastal Kitchens — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Hear No Evil: Ghost in the Machine — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Southern Justice: Deputies in Danger — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: India’s Atlantis — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: Flippin’ on the Farm — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

All Eyez on Me: The Untold Story Behind the Scenes Special — BET, 10 p.m.

The Filthy Rich Guide To: Breaking Records, Loving Sports and Early Retirement — CNBC, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Family of Six Upsizing in Greenville, SC — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Motissimo: Jimmy Fallon & Mary Giuliani — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Pearl Harbor: New Evidence — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: 1981 The Year of Excess — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Cook vs. Cons: Taco Tug-O-War — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Fargo: Who Rules the Land of Denial? — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: Murder in a Bottle — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

All Eyez on Me: HBO First Look — HBO, 10:05 p.m.

House Hunters International: Charm or Convenience in France — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: June 7, 2017 — TBS, 10;30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Grow to Table Cuisine — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sebastian Junger; Nick Quested — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: I’m Cool — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Orphan Black: Welcome to the Trip: 101 — BBC America, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Gomorrah: The Soldier — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Tom Rhodes; Sean Donnelly; Lucy Davis — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)