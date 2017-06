All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 13

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Boxing

The Fight Game With Jim Lampley — HBO, 11 p.m.

Golf

Wednesday at the U.S. Open — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, noon

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

2017 U.S. Open Special: Dustin Johnson — FS1, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fighter’s Cut: Tony Ferguson — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: Killashaw — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN2/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Souithwest, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — ESPN/YES/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports Southeast/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at San Diego — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia — NESN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/STO, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Open Court: Basketball 201 — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: Game 5 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside Minicamp Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup Parade — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 11 a.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2017 Playoffs-Plays of the Stanley Cup FInal — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3– ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WTA Tour

Ricoh Open, Autotron Park, Rosmalen, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: What Would Staci Do? — Pop, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Tanked Magic: Penn Don’t Tell — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Rogue Bear — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Judge’s Cut: With William Shatner — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: A Shot in the Dark (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Brian Roberts, Comcast CEO (season premiere) — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flopped: Bamboo-Covered Bungalow — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsey — Fox, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Imaginarium Aquarium — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: One For All — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: The Good, the Hash and the Ugly — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Brother vs. Brother: Seaside Masters – -HGTV, 9 p.m.

Hear No Evil: The Sound of Terror — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Southern Justice: Cops and Robbers — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Lost Spanish Fortune, Found! — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Star, Little Star: Episode 3 — USA Network, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: From Retro to Restoration — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Miltissimo: Mario Batali, Kyle Money, Beck Bennett — Viceland, 9:30 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.

House Hunters: More Affordable in New Jersey — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Nobodies: Paul’s Muse — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Moltissimo: Mario Batali with Nick Morganstein — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: 2008: The Year of Heroes and Villains — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Civil War Conspiracies — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Battle Baked Clams (season finale) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Fargo: Aporia — FX, 10 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt: Flesh and Blood — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Year Million: Energy Beyond Earth — National Geogrphic Channel, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: The F..king Cop (series premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Wolves at the Door (season premiere) — Discovery, 10:02 p.m.

House Hunters International: Cape Town Capers — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: June 14, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Lopez: The Show Might Go On — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appetit: Pakistani Pot Pakoras — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Vince Staples — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Borderline Relatable — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Gomorrah: Family Affairs — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Pauly Shore, Mike Lawrence, Marcella Arguello — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)