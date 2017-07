All Times Eastern

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 5: Vittel to La planche des belles filles — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Portstewart GC, County Derry / County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Karrie Webb-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2013 Open Championship — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

PGA of America: 2017: PGA Minority Collegiate Golf Championship — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fighter’s Cut: Urijah Faber — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Garbrandt vs. Team Dillashaw: The Winner’s Circle (season finale) — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — WGN/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minneosta — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — ESPN/SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee — MASN2/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland — Fox Sports San Diego/STO, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia — Fox Sports Kansas City/The Comcast Network, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Detroit — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. New York — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Utah Jazz Summer League, Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Boston vs. San Antonio — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Utah — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sound FX: Best of 2016 Season — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: Super Bowl LI — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2016-17 Breakout Players — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Club América vs. Santos Laguna — Univision Deportes, 9:55 p.m.

La Liga 2017/2018 Promoted Teams — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter Coast to Coast — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 2nd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at San Antonio Stars — Twitter, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: Spinster Code — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young — NBC, 8 p.m.

Big Pacific: Voracious — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: The Long Road — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis: Black Activism — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Nashville Flipped: A Cozy Cottage — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Yellowstone Thaw — PBS, 9 p.m.

Nazi Secret Gold — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Strength in Numbers — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Fast Times at Cutthroat High — Food Nework, 9 p.m.

Brother vs. Brother: The Finale (season finale) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: Ride WIth the Devil — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Beyond Extreme Adventures! — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Bragging Rights — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Taye Diggs vs. Ne-Yo — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Vintage Charmers in Beacon New York — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Younger: Gettin’ Hygge With It — TV Land, 10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC, 10 p.m.

Forbidden History: The Secrets of the Vatican Archives — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Homestead Of Horrors — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Ballpark BBQ (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Snowfall: Pilot — FX, 10 p.m.

A Killer in Town — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish:The TV Show: Kelsie & Brandon — MTV, 10 p.m.

Southern Justice: Bound by Blood — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Cleverman: Bindawu — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: In the Crimson Halls of Kane Hill — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Huang’s World: Toronto — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Danger: Flying Through Fire — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: From Colorado to the Caribbean — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Danger: Balloons of Hazard — Science Channel, 10:35 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Ankle Cleavage — trutV, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Windy City Flip: Bucktown Rebuild — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Talk Show the Game Show: Hot Gossip (season finale) — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight