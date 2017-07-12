All Times Eastern

Baseball

CanAm League

Quebec Capitales at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

Cape Cod League

Bourne Braves at Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Triple-A All-Star Game, Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA

International League at Pacific Coast League — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live (season premiere) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group B, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Panama vs. Nicaragua — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m./FS1, 6:30 p.m.

United States vs. Martinique — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 8:30 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 5:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 11: Eymet to Pau — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

Senior LPGA Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

European Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday at the U.S. Women’s Open — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Hero Challenge: Scottish Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Karrie Webb-Shri Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2016 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Fox Sports Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour — FS2, 6 p.m.

UFC Tonight: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour: Toronto — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Breakdown: All-Star Edition — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Schedule TBA

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Singles Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — Twitter, 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: Poop Show — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young — NBC, 8 p.m.

Big Pacific: Passionate — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Strength in Numbers — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael: 8 — HBO, 8 p.m.

Weird Science — Showtime, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Yo-Yo Ma, Musician — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis: College — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Amazing Space: Amazing Space for Grace (series premiere) — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Salvation (series premiere) — CBS, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.

Nature’s Great Race: Elephants (series premiere) — PBS, 9 p.m.

The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Two Tymes the Tank — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Episode 2 — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: I Ain’t Afraid of No Toast — Food Network, 9 p.m.

The Defiant Ones: Part 4 (series finale) — HBO, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: A Lateral Move (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: Body in the Glades — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Over the Edge — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Huang’s World: Communist China: Extended Cut — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Very Innovative People — Science, 9:02 p.m.

Amazing Space: Transforming a Second Floor — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Joel McHale vs. Jim Rash — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

Odd Mom Out: Frisky Business (season premiere) — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Cheap Eats: Appetite for Annapolis — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Going Home to Pittsburgh — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Theresa Caputo vs. Nick Swardson — Spike, 10 p.m.

Younger: Forged in Fire — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Forbidden History: The Murder Bureau — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Grizzly Bait — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Biscuits and Gravy — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Snowfall: Make Them Birds Fly — FX, 10 p.m.

Murders by Numbers: Count the Bodies (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: April & Dean — MTV, 10 p.m.

Southern Justice: Wanted Women — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Cleverman: Dark Clouds — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: The F…ing Dead — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Huang’s World: Japan — Viceland, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Second Home in Mexico — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Clerks II — Starz Encore, 10:44 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: James Davis — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Funny How?: Started fom the Bottom — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Listed Sisters: From Tour Bus to Forever Home (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Penn and Teller; Arj Barker — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight