All Times Eastern
Baseball
CanAm League
Quebec Capitales at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.
Cape Cod League
Bourne Braves at Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Triple-A All-Star Game, Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, WA
International League at Pacific Coast League — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
College Football
SEC Now: SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
College Football Live (season premiere) — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group B, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Panama vs. Nicaragua — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m./FS1, 6:30 p.m.
United States vs. Martinique — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 8:30 p.m./FS1, 9 p.m.
Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 5:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 11: Eymet to Pau — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Golf
Senior LPGA Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
European Tour
Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
Wednesday at the U.S. Women’s Open — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
Hero Challenge: Scottish Open — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Channel Academy: Karrie Webb-Shri Game — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2016 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Fox Sports Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour — FS2, 6 p.m.
UFC Tonight: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour: Toronto — FS1, 11 p.m.
MLB
Plays of the First Half — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Breakdown: All-Star Edition — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League
Schedule TBA
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s Singles Quarterfinals: Centre Court — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s Singles Quarterfinals: No. 1 Court — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky — Twitter, 12:30 p.m.
Entertainment
Nightcap: Poop Show — Pop, 8 p.m.
Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.
MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.
Little Big Shots: Forever Young — NBC, 8 p.m.
Big Pacific: Passionate — PBS, 8 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Strength in Numbers — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Jerrod Carmichael: 8 — HBO, 8 p.m.
Weird Science — Showtime, 8 p.m.
The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Yo-Yo Ma, Musician — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.
Hood Adjacent With James Davis: College — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.
Amazing Space: Amazing Space for Grace (series premiere) — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Salvation (series premiere) — CBS, 9 p.m.
The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.
Nature’s Great Race: Elephants (series premiere) — PBS, 9 p.m.
The 15 Most Iconic Summer Blockbusters of All Time — The CW, 9 p.m.
Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Two Tymes the Tank — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Episode 2 — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Cutthroat Kitchen: I Ain’t Afraid of No Toast — Food Network, 9 p.m.
The Defiant Ones: Part 4 (series finale) — HBO, 9 p.m.
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: A Lateral Move (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Perfect Murder: Body in the Glades — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Little Miss Sunshine — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Expedition Unknown: Over the Edge — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Huang’s World: Communist China: Extended Cut — Viceland, 9 p.m.
Outrageous Acts of Science: Very Innovative People — Science, 9:02 p.m.
Amazing Space: Transforming a Second Floor — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.
Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Joel McHale vs. Jim Rash — Spike, 9:30 p.m.
Odd Mom Out: Frisky Business (season premiere) — Bravo, 10 p.m.
Cheap Eats: Appetite for Annapolis — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Going Home to Pittsburgh — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Lip Sync Battle: Theresa Caputo vs. Nick Swardson — Spike, 10 p.m.
Younger: Forged in Fire — TV Land, 10 p.m.
Forbidden History: The Murder Bureau — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.
Homestead Rescue: Grizzly Bait — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Cooks vs. Cons: Biscuits and Gravy — Food Network, 10 p.m.
Snowfall: Make Them Birds Fly — FX, 10 p.m.
Murders by Numbers: Count the Bodies (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Catfish: The TV Show: April & Dean — MTV, 10 p.m.
Southern Justice: Wanted Women — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
Cleverman: Dark Clouds — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.
Blood Drive: The F…ing Dead — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Huang’s World: Japan — Viceland, 10 p.m.
House Hunters International: Second Home in Mexico — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Clerks II — Starz Encore, 10:44 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: James Davis — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Funny How?: Started fom the Bottom — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
Listed Sisters: From Tour Bus to Forever Home (series premiere) — HGTV, 11 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Penn and Teller; Arj Barker — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight