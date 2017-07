All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Quarterfinals, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Costa Rica vs. Panama — FS1/UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

United States vs. El Salvador — FS1/UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 5:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 17: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Diving

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s 10m Platform Finla — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From the Open — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Live From the Open — Golf Channel, noon

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Live From the Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Minnesota — YES/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Southeast, noon

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, noon

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at San Francisco — MLB Network/STO/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — ESPN/MASN2/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Montreal vs. Philadelphia — TVA Sports/The Comcast Network, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — YES/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bull’s vs. San Jose — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Houston — WFTC/KUBE, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN/TSN3, 10:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Real Salt Lake — Root Sports/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. D.C. United — KCPQ/NewsChannel 8, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Eldora 150, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Qualifying Races — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

Race — Fox Business (note different network), 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — Fox Business, 9 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

2016 San Francisco 49ers — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2016 Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2016 Arizona Cardinals — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Seattle Seahawks — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s Euro 2017

Group D, Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem, Netherlands

Spain vs. Portugal — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands

England vs. Scotland — ESPN3, 2:45 p.m.

International Champions Cup, Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

AS Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary

Open Water: Women’s 5km Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m.

Open Water: 5km Team Relay Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s

United States vs. Japan — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hungary vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: Bringing Up Baby — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young — NBC, 8 p.m.

Big Pacific: Behind the Scenes — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: Unanchored — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: Judge’s Cut: Chocotage XXL — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Rope — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis: Black Twitter — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Burgers, Brew & Que: Deep-Fried Comfort Creations — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Amazing Space: Hockey Player’s Basement — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Salvation — CBS, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.

Nature’s Great Race: Caribou — PBS, 9 p.m.

Animal Cops: On Patrol: A Dog’s Gotta Eat (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Episode 28 — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cutthroat Kitchen: How Does That Crab Ya? — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers-Buying & Selling: A Bidding War of Their Own — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: The Devil Made Me Do It — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Lost Mexican City — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Seriously? — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Abbi Jacobson vs. Ilana Glover — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

Odd Mom Out: Candle in the Windbag — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Cheap Eats: C-Ville Eats — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Big Budgets and Big Compromises in San Diego — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: David Spade vs. Nina Agdal — Spike, 10 p.m.

Younger: In the Pink — TV Land, 10 p.m.

Forbidden History: The Dark Truths of the Templars — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Animal Cops: On Patrol: Healing Wounds — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: High Steaks — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Snowfall: Slow Hand — FX, 10 p.m.

Suicide Squad — HBO2, 10 p.m.

Murder by Numbers: Dog Days of Murder — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Robert & Ashleigh — MTV, 10 p.m.

Cleverman: Miya — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: Booby Traps — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Huang’s World: Hawaii — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Off Grid: The Raney Way — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters: Hem and Hanoi — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Terry McAuliffe — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Listed Sisters: New Home for Foster Dogs — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Ian Abramson; Dave Thomason; Emily Heller — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels — Sho2, 12:15 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)