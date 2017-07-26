All Times Eastern
Baseball
National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY
13U Pool Play: Scorpions Baseball (NV) vs. Brooklyn Blue Storm Elite (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
14U Pool Play: Lou Collier Athletics (IL) vs. LA Steel Elite (CA) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cape Cod League
Orleans Firebirds at Bourne Braves — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.
College Football
Pac-12 Football Media Days Special — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
B1G Kickoff Luncheon — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Final, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
United States vs. Jamaica — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo: Edición Copa Oro — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Golf
Golf Channel Academy: Karrie Webb-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Golf’s Greatest Rounds: PGA Championship-2007 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Honorable Miss Handicap — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.
MLB
American League
Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Sun, noon
Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Arizona — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington — Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 7 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Cincinnati at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/YES, 1 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — ESPN/WLS/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Miami at Texas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
MLS
Philadelphia vs. Columbus — The Comcast Network/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WSYX 6.2, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Group C, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Iceland vs. Austria — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.
Group C, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands
Switzerland vs. France — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.
International Champions Cup, FedEx Field, Landover, MD
Barcelona vs. Manchester United — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
International Champions Cup, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus — ESPNews, 9 p.m./ESPN2, 9:30 p.m (joined in progress)
International Champions Cup, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — ESPN, 11 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Season: Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Golf — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Soccer Stories: Maradona ’86 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Swimming
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Day 4-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Day 4-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Day 5-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany
2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
World Team Tennis
New York Empire at Philadelphia Freedoms — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/25)
WTA Tour
Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China — beIN Sports, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
Water Polo
2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary
Women’s
Semifinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Entertainment
Nightcap: The Show Might Go On, Part 1 — Pop, 8 p.m.
Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.
MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.
Little Big Shots: Forever Young (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.
Wild Alaska Live — PBS, 8 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: Big Buck Fight — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Mechanic: Resurrection — Cinemax, 9 p.m.
Great Hammerhead Invasion: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.
World’s Deadliest: Shark Frenzy — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.
The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.
Hood Adjacent With James Davis: Gangs — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.
Amazing Space: A Garage Becomes a Bathroom — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Salvation — CBS, 9 p.m.
The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.
Nature’s Great Race: Zebra — PBS, 9 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: Fishing Foul — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
The Lost Cage — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Serendipity — HBO2, 9 p.m.
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: More is More — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Perfect Murder: Murder Well Done — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Jaws 2 — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Incan King’s Mummy — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Outrageous Acts of Science: Ground Breakers — Science Channel, 9 p.m.
Amazing Space: Raising the Roof — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.
Odd Mom Out: M.F.A. in B.S. — Bravo, 10 p.m.
Cheap Eats: Capital City Cuisine — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Going Large or Small in Tampa (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Forbidden History: The Real Mary Magdalena — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: The Night Hunters — Animal Planet. 10 p.m.
Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.
Devil Sharks — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Cooks vs. Cons: Meatball Madness — Food Network, 10 p.m.
Snowfall: Trauma — FX, 10 p.m.
Murder by Number: Blood Mountain — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Catfish: The TV Show: Robin & Wayne — MTV, 10 p.m.
Cleverland: SKin — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.
Blood Drive: The Gentleman’s Agreement — Syfy, 10 p.m.
ZZHouse Hunters International: Oh No Okinawa — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: July 26, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
I’m Sorry: Goddess Party — truTV, 10:30 p.m.
Younger: The Gift of the Maggie — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.
Huang’s World: New York — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlize Theron — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Shark After Dark: Naked and Not Afraid Sharks — Discovery, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Listed Sisters: Bachelor Seeks Eligible Home — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Man on the Moon — Cinemax, 11:30 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Steve Agee; Baron Vaughn; Alice Wetterlund (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)