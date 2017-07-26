All Times Eastern

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

13U Pool Play: Scorpions Baseball (NV) vs. Brooklyn Blue Storm Elite (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

14U Pool Play: Lou Collier Athletics (IL) vs. LA Steel Elite (CA) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cape Cod League

Orleans Firebirds at Bourne Braves — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 Football Media Days Special — Pac-12 Networks, 12:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Kickoff Luncheon — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

United States vs. Jamaica — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Copa Oro — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

Golf Channel Academy: Karrie Webb-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: PGA Championship-2007 — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Honorable Miss Handicap — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Sun, noon

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at Cleveland — Fox Sports West/STO, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Arizona — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Fox Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego — SNY/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Cincinnati at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/YES, 1 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — ESPN/WLS/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Miami at Texas — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports North/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Philadelphia vs. Columbus — The Comcast Network/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WSYX 6.2, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Group C, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Iceland vs. Austria — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

Switzerland vs. France — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup, FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Barcelona vs. Manchester United — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

International Champions Cup, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus — ESPNews, 9 p.m./ESPN2, 9:30 p.m (joined in progress)

International Champions Cup, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid — ESPN, 11 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Season: Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Golf — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Soccer Stories: Maradona ’86 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 4-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 4-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Day 5-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

World Team Tennis

New York Empire at Philadelphia Freedoms — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/25)

WTA Tour

Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China — beIN Sports, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s

Semifinals 1 & 2 — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Nightcap: The Show Might Go On, Part 1 — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.

Wild Alaska Live — PBS, 8 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: Big Buck Fight — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection — Cinemax, 9 p.m.

Great Hammerhead Invasion: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.

World’s Deadliest: Shark Frenzy — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis: Gangs — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Amazing Space: A Garage Becomes a Bathroom — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Salvation — CBS, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.

Nature’s Great Race: Zebra — PBS, 9 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: Fishing Foul — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

The Lost Cage — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Serendipity — HBO2, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: More is More — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: Murder Well Done — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Jaws 2 — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Incan King’s Mummy — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: Ground Breakers — Science Channel, 9 p.m.

Amazing Space: Raising the Roof — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Odd Mom Out: M.F.A. in B.S. — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Cheap Eats: Capital City Cuisine — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Going Large or Small in Tampa (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Forbidden History: The Real Mary Magdalena — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Texas Justice: The Night Hunters — Animal Planet. 10 p.m.

Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Devil Sharks — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Meatball Madness — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Snowfall: Trauma — FX, 10 p.m.

Murder by Number: Blood Mountain — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Robin & Wayne — MTV, 10 p.m.

Cleverland: SKin — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: The Gentleman’s Agreement — Syfy, 10 p.m.

ZZHouse Hunters International: Oh No Okinawa — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: July 26, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

I’m Sorry: Goddess Party — truTV, 10:30 p.m.

Younger: The Gift of the Maggie — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

Huang’s World: New York — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Charlize Theron — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Shark After Dark: Naked and Not Afraid Sharks — Discovery, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Listed Sisters: Bachelor Seeks Eligible Home — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Man on the Moon — Cinemax, 11:30 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Steve Agee; Baron Vaughn; Alice Wetterlund (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)