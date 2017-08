All Times Eastern

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Men’s Pool Play

Brazil (Pedro Solberg/Gustavo Albrecht Carvalhes) vs. United States (Casey Patterson/Theodore Bruner) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Round of 32 — NBCSN, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Being P.J. Fleck: Into the Fire — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 3: Big Cottonwood Canyon (Individual Time Trial) — FS2, 2 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Juli Inkster: Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1974 PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

2017 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Canada vs. Finland — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

USA vs. Sweden — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Shine Again Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Best of 2016 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — ESPN/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Arizona/WGN, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at San Diego — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in prorgress)

Philadelphia at Anaheim — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Game, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes/TSN/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

La Barra MLS — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

MLS All-Star Pregame — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Audi Cup, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Third Place Match

Bayern München vs. SSC Napoli — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

Championship Game

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

International Club Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Manchester United vs. Sampdoria — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beiN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Volleyball

FIVB Women’s World Grand Prix, Nanjing Olympic Sport Centre, Nanjing, Communist China

Pool J

Communist China vs. Brazil — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Pool K

Serbia vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Nightcap: The Show Might Go On, Part 2 (season finale) — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m.

MasterChef — Fox, 8 p.m.

Ireland’s Wild Coast (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Branched Out: Surprise Treehouses! — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Uncensored: Lost at Sea — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Accountant — HBO, 8 p.m.

American Pie — IFC, 8 p.m.

The Carmichael Show — NBC, 9 p.m.

Hood Adjacent With James Davis: Michael Jordan — Comedy Central, 9 p.m.

Salvation — CBS, 9 p.m.

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay — Fox, 9 p.m.

Naked and Afraid: Texan Torture — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Pool Kings: Gotta Have My Grotto — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: East vs. West — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Perfect Murder: Death in the Family — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Extra Finds: Yamashita’s Gold — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Outrageous Acts of Science: No Brainers — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Odd Mom Out: Children in the Corn Pudding — Bravo, 10 p.m.

House Hunters Family: Room for Four in Texas — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Baroness Von Sketch Show: I Can’t Believe This Used to Take Days (series premiere) — IFC, 10 p.m.

Salvation — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Lowe Files: Haunted Boys’ Reformatory (series premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.

Forbidden History: The Death of Mussolini (season finale) — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Broadchurch — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Darkness: Cave of the Seven Serpents (series premiere) — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: The Whole Enchilada — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Snowfall: seven-four — FX, 10 p.m.

Murder by Numbers: Murder Calling — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Liar Liar Catfish on Fire — MTV, 10 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Conned & Captured — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Cleverman: Borrowed Time (season finale) — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Blood Drive: A Fistful of Blood — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Huang’s World: Cape Cod — Viceland, 10 p.m.

The Sinner: Part 1 (series premiere) — USA Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Starting Over in Australia — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: August 2, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Younger: A Close Shave — TV Land, 10:30 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel — BET, 10 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Joe Kennedy III — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Listed Sisters: Due for a Baby and a Bigger Home — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Concussion — Starz Encore, 11:01 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Kevin McDonald; Scott Thompson; Dave Foley (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle — Cinemax, 11:50 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)