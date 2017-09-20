All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Fight Game With Jim Lampley — HBO, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Dortmund — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Florida — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Northwestern at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

USC at UCLA — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Cycling

UCI Road World Championship, Bergen, Norway

Men’s Individual Time Trial — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Channel Academy: Mark Calcavecchia-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2015 Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 139: Run vs. Henderson — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion: The Truth in Me — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at New York Yankees — ESPN/Fox Sports North/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — ESPN/NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — Fox Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — ESPN/STO/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — WGN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Atlanta at LA Galaxy — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Montreal — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Tbe Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 2 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/RDS, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg — TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Soccer

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. San Francisco Deltas — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Final, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Sporting Kansas City vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Lite With Mike Hall 2017 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

St. Petersburg Open, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Toray Pan Pacific Open, Ariake Colosseum and Ariake Tennis Forest Park, Tokyo, Japan

3rd Round — beIN Sports, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Entertainment

Swedish Dicks — Pop, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 (season finale) — CBS, 8 p.m.

MasterChef (season finale) — Fox, 8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent: Live Results Finale (season finale) — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Vietnam War: Resolve — PBS, 8 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Branched Out: Pacific Wonderlands — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Demolition — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Growing Up Supermodel: Striking Out — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Breaking2 — National Geogrpahic Channel, 8 p.m.

The Great Outdoors — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

Swedish Dicks (season finale) — Pop, 8:30 p.m.

Varsity Blues — Starz Encore, 8:36 p.m.

Wahlburgers: Wahl in a Day’s Work — A&E, 9 p.m.

The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations: Leslie Moonves, CBS Corporation Chairman & CEO — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Vintage Rehab: 1920’s Fixer-Upper Gets a Chic Kitchen and Bedroom Renovation — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity: This Meet is Offal! — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Letting Go is Hard to Do — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Rearview Mirror — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Growing Up Supermodel: Super Insulting — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Global Game Show: Lost Civilizations — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Battlebots: The Good, the Bot and the Ugly: The Round of 32 Concludes — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m

Wahlburgers: Deliver Us From Alma (season finale) — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

Vintage Rehab: Victorian Upgrade — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

South Park: Put It Down — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

You’re the Worst: This Is Just Marketing — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Making It in Monroe, GA (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Transparent: Man on the Land — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Salvation (season finale) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Project Nazi: The Blueprints of Evil: Retreat from Reality (season finale) — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Endless Pastabilities — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Shattered: Driftwood Killer — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Channel Zero: No-End House (season premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m

The Sinner: Part VIII (season finale) — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Epicly Later’d: Spike Jonze — Viceland, 10 p.m.

The Good Place (season premiere) — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

The Lowe Files: The Wood Apes — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Growing Up Supermodel: The Double Standard — Lifetime, 10:02 p.m.

Mythbusters: Explosion Myth Countdown — Science Channel, 10:04 PD.m.

Charlie’s Angels — Starz Encore, 10:23 p.m.

Broad City: Twaining Day — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Business or Pleasure in Denia, Spain — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals — HBO2, 10:30 p.m

Transparent: Grey Green Brown & Copper (season finale) — Sundance TV, 10:38 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ellen Pao — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Baroness Von Sketch Show: Don’t Call Me Ma’am — IFC, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Gulp Fiction — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: Pizza Party — Food Network, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Growing Up Supermodel: The Final Straw (season finale) — Lifetime, 11:02 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Churnt Up — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Nice Guys — Cinemax, 11:50 p.m.

Kingsmen: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look — HBO, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

Kiss of the Dragon — Starz Encore, 12:05 a.m. (Thursday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)