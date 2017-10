All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Southern New Hampshire University vs. Bentley — Fox College Sports, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

European Tour

Andalucia Valderrama Masters, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Iron Play — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Title Reigns — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion: Enjoy the Moment — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 5, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Houston Astros at New York Yankees — FS1, 5 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight Live — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

National League Championship Series

Game 4, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — TBS, 9 p.m. (Los Angeles leads 3-0)

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, midnight

The Postseason Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Opening Week

Brooklyn at Indiana — YES/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime (season premiere) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles — NBCSN/TSN2/RDS, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

NASL

Jacksonville Armada vs. FC Edmonton — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 9:05 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 9:35 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith, But Not Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Year of the Scab — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Journey: The Stories — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sports Lite With Mike Hall 2017 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2/ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

ATP Tour

Center Court: Stockholm Open — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court; Stockholm Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Kremlin Open, Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 3

Group D, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona vs. Olympiacos — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. AS Roma — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Manchester United — Facebook Live, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers: I Don’t Like Having Snakes Around — CBS, 8 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 8 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 8 p.m.

Too Cute: OMG!: Cuddly Kittens — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Laurel Canyon — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Man’s Greatest Food: Pizza — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

Sissi — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Secret World Of Super Posh Pets: Lifestyles of the Rich & Furry (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Rehab Addict: Master Bath Miracle — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS, 9 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

NOVA: Secrets of the Forbidden City — PBS, 9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Building a Solid Foundation (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent: Dance With the Devil — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman: The Fight for Peace — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Hunt for Extraterrestrials: UFOs Over England — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

BattleBots: One Shining Bot: The Championship — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

The Secret World Of Super Posh: Pawfully Wedded Pooch — Animal Planet, 9:30 p.m.

Face Value: Kym Whitley v. Donnell Rawlings — BET, 10 p.m.

South Park: Hummels & Heroin — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

SEARious Meats: Cowtown to Chowtown (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

You’re the Worst: A Bunch of Hornballs — FXX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Baby’s First Home in New Jersey — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Frontline: Mosul — PBS, 10 p.m.

Wartime Crime: The Demon Doctor — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Best Baker in America: Cafe Classics — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Sex. Lies, and Surveillance Tape — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer XL: Episode 2 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Shannara Chronicles: Wraith — Spike, 10 p.m.

Liar: Catherine — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Channel Zero: No-End House: The Damage — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Sissi: The Young Empress — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: After the Hunt: UFOs Over England: After the Hunt — Travel Channel., 10 p.m.

Mr. Robot: Eps3.undo.gx — USA Network, 10 p.m.

The Big Lebowski — Cinemax, 10:15 p.m.

50 Central: A New Superhero — BET, 10:30 p.m.

Broad City: Abbi’s Mom — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Couple Hunts for Simpler Life in Nicaragua — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The House Bunny — Starz Encore, 10:50 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lena Waithe, From Chicago — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Baroness Von Sketch Show: It’s a Garment of Liberty — IFC, 11 p.m.

Rosehaven — Sundance TV, 11 p.m.

Caribbean Pirate Treasure: Smuggler’s Booty In The Dominican Republic — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, October 18, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: October 18, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

Rosehaven (season finale) — Sundance TV, 11:36 p.m.

Sissi: The Fateful Years of an Empress — Turner Classic Movies, midnight