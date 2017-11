All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Battle 4 Atlantis, Imperial Arena, Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Quarterfinals

Tennessee vs. Purdue — ESPN2, noon

Villanova vs. Western Kentucky — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Arizona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

SMU vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Maui Invitational, Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, HI

7th Place Game

Cal vs. Chaminade — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Michigan — ESPN, 5 p.m.

3rd Place Game

LSU vs. Marquette — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Championship Game

Wichita State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Cancun Challenge, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Riviera Division

3rd Place Game

George Mason vs. Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Championship Game

Evansville vs. Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

MGM Resorts Main Event, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Heavyweight Bracket

3rd Place Game

Rice vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Championship Game

UNLV vs. Utah — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Kennesaw State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Providence — FS1, 7 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Colorado State at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Lehigh at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Xavier at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

After Further Review: UMass — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Film Room: Iron Bowl Special — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian Open, The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Hong Kong Open,Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

1st Round — Golf Channnel, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Masters Champion — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion: A Will to Win — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Race Hub, Part 1 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Cleveland — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte — NBC Sports Washington Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — TSN/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast Plus, 8 p.m.

Denver at Houston — Altitude 2/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah — NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California Plus, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 11 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Chicago Blackahawks at Tampa Bay Lightning — NBCSN/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:3- p.m.

Boston at New Jersey — NESN/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo — Fox Sports North/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa — MSG2/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington — Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet Pacific/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville — Sportsnet One/RDS/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TSN3/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Hawaii Open, Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Oahu, HI

2nd and 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 5

Group D, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Barcelona — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Basel vs. Manchester United — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group B, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Celtic — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Group D. Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels. Belgium

RSC Anderlecht vs. Bayern München — FS2, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Bakı Olimpiya Stadionu, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabag FK vs. Chelsea — Fpo Soccer Plus, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS1/Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.