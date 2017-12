All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Jayhawk Shootout, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Washington vs. Kansas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Radford vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Siena at Louisville — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Temple — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence — FS2, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Yale at Lehigh — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Florida — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

URI at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Illlinois State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Montana at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

TCU at Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon

Fordham at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: SEC Championship — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Film Room — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Curling

Olympic Qualification Event 2017, Winter Arena Košutka, Pilsen, Czech Republic

Women’s

Germany vs. Czech Republic — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Dubai Ladies Masters, Emirates Golf Club (Majils Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Open Champions — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York — Fox Sports Tennessee/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans — Altitude/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 13 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Calgary at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Chicago at Washington — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Pickleball

USAPA National Championships — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Legends: Vai Sikahema — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Lite With Mike Hall 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SC Featured — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage: Matchday 6

Group H, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moskva — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group H, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Stadion Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia

Maribor vs. Sevilla — Facebook/ESPN Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Beşiktaş JK — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

UEFA Champions League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight