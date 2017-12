All Times Eastern

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

WBO World Welterweight Title

Gary Corcoran vs. Jeff Horn — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

FC Bayern München vs. FC Köln — Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m./FS1, 2:30 p.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Hannover 96 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — FS2, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Villanova at Temple — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin — FS1, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Savannah State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Boise State — Mountain West, 9 p.m.

Houston at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

McNeese State at Baylor — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Swansea City vs. Manchester City — NBCSN, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpoool vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Arsenal — NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

French League Cup

Stade Rennais FC vs. Marseille — beIN Sports, 12:40 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Indonesian Masters, Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Jakarta, Indonesia

1st Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Best Lessons Ever: PGA Champions — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

’86: Jack’s 6th Green Jacket — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from the Winter Meetings — ESPN2, midnight

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington — Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana — ESPN/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston — Altitude/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/WGN, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix — TSN/Fox Sports Araizona, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 14 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Tennessee, 10 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Southwest/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)