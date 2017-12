All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT

St. John’s vs. St. Joseph’s — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Houston — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Duke – ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Georgetown — FS2, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Tetxas-San Antonio at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Southern at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Albany at Louisville — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

South Carolina-Upstate at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Youngstown State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Furman at Tennessee — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at UNLV — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 11 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Washington State at Spokane, WA — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Florida State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

Frisco Bowl, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Temple vs. Florida International — ESPN, 8 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

SEC Now: Signing Day Special — SEC Network, noon

OU Football Signing Day Special — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

National Signing Day Special — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5;30 p.m.

Darts

William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 7 — BBCAmerica.com, 2 p.m.

DFB-Pokal

Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

Champions of Fire — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

USGA 2017 Year in Review — FS1, 6 p.m.

La Liga

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 4:50 p.m. (joined in progress)

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. SM Caen — beIN Sports, 2:45 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Charlotte — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Miami at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn — NBC Sports California/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City — AT&T SportsNet Rokcy Mountain/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State — NBA TV/Fox Sports Tennessee/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook: 2017 Week 15 — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 15 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary — Fox Sports Midwest/Sportsnet 360, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sporstnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Network Originals: The First NHL Winter Classic, Hockey Goes Outdoors — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Road to the 2018 Winter Classic — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France

Ladies’ Parallel Slalom — Olympic Channel, noon (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Legends — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Entertainment

Pitch Perfect 3: HBO First Look — HBO, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers: Million Dollar Night (season finale) — CBS, 8 p.m.

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer — The CW, 8 p.m.

Man’s Greatest Food: Sandwiches — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Cows Gone Wild — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Iron Chef: Behind the Battle: The Battle That Almost Killed Michael Symon — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Librarians: And the Christmas Thief — TNT, 8 p.m.

Dr. Jeff Mountain Vet: Doggone Miracles: Weasel Woes — Animal Planet, 8:04 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Minisode: Greenhouse with Water Tank — Discovery, 8:55 p.m.

NOVA: Bird Brain — PBS, 9 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Drowning — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Iron Chef Showdown: Battle Meaty Matchup — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honemymoon House: Great Outdoors — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: The Prisoner — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Unusual Suspects: Deadly Intent: Fatal Impact — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Dian Fossel: Secrets in the Mist: Murder on the Mountain (series finale) — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The American — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

The Librarians: And the Silver Screen — TNT, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Win, Lose or Wipeout — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

MythBusters: Dead Body Double — Science, 9:02 p.m.

Dr. Jeff Rocky Mountain Vet: Doggone Miracles: Feral Cat Encounter — Animal Planet, 9:05 p.m.

The Job Interview: Two Maids & a Mop — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Close Encounters — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Bargain Mansions: Move That Kitchen — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Looking in Little Rock — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Happy!: When Christmas Was Christmas — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Survivor: Reunion Special — CBS, 10 p.m.

Gunpowder — HBO, 10 p.m.

Knightfall: The Black Wolf and the White Wolf — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Murder in the Heartland: Scared Silent – Investiation Discovery, 10 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Mission to Mars — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Homestead Rescue: Hill of Death — Discovery, 10:05 p.m.

Dr. Jeff: Furr-ever Home for the Holidays — Animal Planet, 10:08 p.m.

Bargain Mansions: Copper Showstopper — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Vamos to Alamos — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: December 20, 2017 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Most Expensives!: High Rollers — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: It’s the End of the Year as We Know It — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Hot Date: Babies — Pop, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, December 20, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Lidia Bestianich, Noah Galvin — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

Tender Touches: Train Floors — Cartoon Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Tender Touches: Train Floors: Operetta — Cartoon Network, 12:45 a.m. (Thursday)