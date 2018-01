All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Tulsa at Temple — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Dayton at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SMU at Wichita State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — Eleven Sports, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulane — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Baylor at Iowa State — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Jose State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Atlético Madrid vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Espanyol vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Chelsea vs. Norwich City — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Megasport Palace, Moscow, Russia

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Short Program — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa Island, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

PGA Tour Champions Season Preview: 2018 — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Charlotte — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago — NBC Sports Bay Area/WGN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York at Memphis — MSG Network/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/Altitude/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Beyond the Paint — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Championship Wednesday — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Playoff Week 2 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey/Wednesday Night Rivalry

Montreal at Boston — NBCSN/Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — NBCSN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

grown-ish — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Amazing Race 30: It’s Gonna Be a Fragrant Day — CBS, 8 p.m.

The X-Files — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 8 p.m.

Nature: Arctic Wolf Pack — PBS, 8 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 8 p.m.

Morgan — HBO, 8 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Breakout: Captured by Al-Qaeda — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

The Librarians: And a Town Called Feud — TNT, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Alone Together: Road Trip — Freefrom, 8:31 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Whole Animals — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Gillfriends of Comedy — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Restored: 1940s Modern Ranch — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: A Different Dream — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: A Simple Story — History Channel, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: All Eyes on Jordie — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Narco At Nineteen — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Heroes and Morons — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: The Secret — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

MythBusters: Wild, Wild West — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Corporate: The Void (series premiere) — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Turnkey vs. Reno in California Wine Country — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Understanding the Opioid Epidemic — PBS, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Bayer: Loweco & Bella Breeze — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (series premiere) — FX, 10 p.m.

Homcide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: I Will Hunt You Down — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Kim & Matt — MTV, 10 p.m.

Banged Up Abroad: Dying for the Mob — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Happy!: The Scrapyard of Childish Things — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Rooster & Butch: A Fistful of Sweat — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Knightfall: And Cerainly Not the Cripple — History Channel, 10:01 p.m.

Street Science: Car Chaos — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Corporate: The Powerpoint of Death — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Malta Discovered — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: January 17, 2018 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Street Science: Dead Drop Danger — Science Channel, 10:35 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Anthony Bourdain — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks: Ride or Die — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, January 17, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Action and Irv Gotti Get the Spins — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: January 17, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.