All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Tulane at East Carolina — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FS1, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason — Stadium, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Davidson — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana — Eleven Sports, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

UConn at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Missouri at Alabama — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Texas at Texas Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Butler at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Long Beach State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

San Jose State at UNLV — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 11:30 a.m.

Fordham at Saint Louis — NBCSN, noon

Oklahoma State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Leganes vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 2:55 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Watford — NBC Sports Gold, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Previo — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Myanmar Open, Pun Hlaing Golf Club, Pun Hlaing, Myanmar

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m. (delayed from 1/28)

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Ford Manufacture Preview Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — TSN2/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Ohio/WUAB, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at Raptors 905 — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

Maine Red Claws at Santa Cruz Warriors — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Prime — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sound FX: Best of 2017 Season — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Serie A Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time for Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, Dynamo Tennis Club, St. Petersburg, Russia

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Entertainment

grown-ish: Cashin’ Out — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek: Pregnancy Test — Pop, 8 p.m.

The Amazing Race 30: The Claws Are Out — CBS, 8 p.m.

The X-Files — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist — NBC, 8 p.m.

Animals With Cameras, A Nature Miniseries (series premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 8 p.m.

Buried: Knights Templar and the Holy Grail (series premiere) — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Breakout: Bounty Hutned — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

The Librarians: And the Trial of the One — TNT, 8 p.m.

Let’s Get Physical: The Dancing Criminals — Pop, 8:30 p.m.

Alone Together: Pop-Up — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

Man Fire Food: Women Fire Food — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

9-1-1 — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

NOVA: The Impossible Flight — PBS, 9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW, 9 p.m.

Restored: 1923 Mediterranean Revival — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Shaky Start — HGTV, 9 p.m.

See No Evil: Stalking Cynthia — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Mexican Border Bust — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

The Magicians: Be the Penny — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Metal Library — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

MythBusters: Dynamite Deposit — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Corporate: Trademarq — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Boston Beach House — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Slutever: Lifestyle Slaves — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Match Game — ABC, 10 p.m.

Criminal Minds — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

Unlocking the Secrets of the Vatican — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Angela Rye’s State of the Union — BET, 10 p.m.

Billion Dollar Buyer: Hanley’s & Pasturebird — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: A Random Killing — FX, 10 p.m.

Knightfall: Fiat! — History Channel, 10 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Joker in the Pack — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Catfish: The TV Show: Mary & Adam — MTV, 10 p.m.

Locked Up Abroad: Partners in Crime — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Waco: The Strangers Across the Street — Paramount Network, 10 p.m.

Happy!: I Am the Future (season finale) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Rooster & Butch: A Blind Man’s Bluff — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Real, Fake or Unknown: Wild Things — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Going Big in Mexico — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: January 31, 2018 — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Tricia & Katy’s Show: Spirituality — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Angela Rye — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks: Nostalgia Trip — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, January 31, 2018 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: YouTube Star Casey Neistat Gets Cheeky — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper — January 31, 2018 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)