All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Iowa vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals (Home Sites)

Central Connecticut State at Wagner — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Long Island University-Brooklyn — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Tennessee Tech at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — OVC Digital Network, 7;30 p.m.

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Illinois — OVC Digital Network, 10 p.m.

Providence at Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquense — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Seton Hall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Butler at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Houston at SMU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

Utah State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

North Carolina vs. Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, noon

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Pepperdine at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Club Deportivo Guadalajara vs. Cibao FC — go90/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

FC Dallas vs. Tauro FC — go90, 8 p.m./Galavision, midnight (same night coverage)

Round of 16, 2nd Leg, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Club América vs. Deportivo Saprissa — go90/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Cycling

UCI Track Cycling World Championships, Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Rochdale AFC — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

French Cup

FC Chambly-Thelle vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 12:25 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m. (delayed from 2/25)

LPGA Tour

Women’s Worlds Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center: Legendary Lessons — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Syracuse Crunch at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. New York Yankees — Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Minnesota vs. Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Baltimore — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonioght — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Detroit — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Grand Rapids Drive — Facebook Live, 11 a.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Oklahoma City Blue — Facebook Live, noon

Long Island Nets at Raptors 905 — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Erie BayHawks — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Canton Charges — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona Suns at Santa Cruz Warriors — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at South Bay Lakers — Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Scouting Combine Press Conferences — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live: Scouting Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — TVA Sports/MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet West/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Vancouver — MSG Network/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6;30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Olympics

Five Rings Films: The Nagano Tapes — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Maestro: Rollie Massimino Story — FS1, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.