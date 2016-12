All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS1, 2 p.m.

FC Köln vs. Bayer Leverkusen — FS2, 2 p.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II: Midweek — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Birthday of Basketball, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT

Fairfield vs. Boston College — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Auburn — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Elon vs. Duke — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Braggin’ Rights, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Illinois vs. Missouri — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Rocket City Classic, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Arkansas State vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Longwood at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 5 p.m.

American at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Omaha at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Quinnipiac — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Butler — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Little Rock at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Quinnipiac — SNY, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Houston — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Northern Iowa at North Carolina — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UAB at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Boise State — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Utah State — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Ohio at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Bradley at TCU — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at San Jose State — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Virginia at Cal — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Kent State at Oregon State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Western Michigan at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Ball State at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Poinsettia Bowl, Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA

BYU vs. Wyoming — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU College Football Playoff Preview Show — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Newport County vs. Plymouth Argyle — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

Drive, Chip & Putt: National Finals — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of the Year — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Cleveland — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Fantasy and Friends — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Timeline: The Fog Bowl — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Rivalry/Wednesday Night Hockey, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9:30 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Muhammad Ali: The Greatest — Reelz Channel, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Entertainment

Undercover Boss — CBS, 8 p.m.

Terry Crews Save Christmas — The CW, 8 p.m.

Inside the Actors Studio: Jessica Chastain — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Yurts So Good — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Any Given Sunday: Director’s Cut — HBO, 8 p.m.

Heaven Sent: The Journey to the Jump — National Geogrpahic Channel, 8 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Lip Sync Battle Holiday Special — Spike, 8 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Country Holidays: Cassadee Pope vs. Dustin Lynch — CMT/Spike, 9 p.m.

Vanishing America — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Bushcraft Chronicles: Medicine — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: North Pole — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Cooks vs. Cons: A Lotta Frittata — Food Network, 9 p.m.

The Intern — HBO2, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers: Searching for Glitz and Glam — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: In the Uncertain Hour Before the Morning — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Grave Secrets: A Curve in the Road — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

TIME Presents: Milestones 2016-A Tribute to the Stars We’ve Lost — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Wahlburgers: Bend It Like Wahlburg — A&E, 9:31 p.m.

That Awkward Game Show: A Very Awkward Holiday — Spike, 9:32 p.m.

Game Changers With Robin Roberts — ABC, 10 p.m.

Blood and Fury: America’s Civil War: Battle of Antietam — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Tiny House on a Lake — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Joe’s Pub Presents: A Holiday Special (series premiere) — IFC, 10 p.m.

Incorporated: Cost Containment — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol! — TBS, 10 p.m.

Real Vikings: Ragner and His Sons — History Channel, 10:01 p.m.

The Usual Suspects — The Movie Channel, 10:05 p.m.

House Hunters International: Family Home In Tri-City, Poland — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Bong Appétit: Hazy Holiday Dinner — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC, 11:34 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.