All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 10

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country

Skiathlon Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling

United States vs. Communist China

5 a.m. – 7:35 a.m.

Short Track Speedskating

Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Ski Jumping

Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding

Slopestyle Competition

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Luge

Singles Competition

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating

3000m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Biathlon

7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling

United States vs. Norway

7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Snowboarding

Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

United States vs. Finland

Women’s Snowboarding

Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Snowboarding

Slopestyle Competition

Short Track Speedskating

Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping

Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge

Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies’ Short Program

Men’s Alpine Skiing

Downhill Gold Medal Final

Sunday, February 11

NBCSN

1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Canada vs. South Korea

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey

United States vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Biathlon

10km Sprint Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Speed Skating

5000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country

Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Tiebreaker

Men’s Luge

Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Medal Ceremonies

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Biathlon

10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboarding

Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling

Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling

Semifinal (replay)

Men’s Speed Skating

5000m Gold Medal Final

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

5 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

10 a.m. – Noon

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Olympic Channel News (OBS)

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating

5000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon

10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country

Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure SkatingTeam Event — Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Free Skate

Ladies’ Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women’s Alpine Skiing

Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing

Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Snowboard

Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge

Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing

Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding

Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)