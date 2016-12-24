MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!



Saturday, December 24

College Football

Hawai’i Bowl, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Hawai’i vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2017 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump: Gifts That Keep on Giving — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stories of 2016 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf: Plays of 2016 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership Rugby

Wasps vs. Bath Rugby — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Scottish Premier League

Hamilton Academical vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30 Shorts: Nixon’s National Champs — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines: Stories of the Year — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue and White — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Knuckleball! — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Highly Questionable: The Papi Awards — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

Sport Science: Plays of the Year — ESPN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Brothers in Exile — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: Stories of the Year — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2/ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Out of Nothing — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, midnight

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Christmas

Christmas Eve Mass — NBC, 11:30 p.m.

Listen! A Musical Celebration of Christmas at Berea College — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Entertainment

Hot 20 Countdown: Holiday Salute — CMT, 9 a.m.

A Christmas Carol — AMC, 11 a.m.

A Christmas Melody — Hallmark Channel, noon

It Happened on 5th Avenue — Turner Classic Movies, 12:30 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Cake Walk — FYI, 3 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Awww Shucks! — FYI, 4 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring — Hallmark Channel, 4 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Toast of the Town — FYI, 5 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Where There’s Smoke … — FYI, 6 p.m.

My Christmas Love — Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 6:42 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: It’s a Family Affair — FYI, 7 p.m.

Nat Geo Wild Kids: Happy Howlidays — NatGeo Wild, 7 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — Starz Encore, 7:05 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life — NBC, 8 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: The Emperor Has No Stove — FYI, 8 p.m.

Every Christmas Has a Story — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

NatGeo Wild Kids: Happy Howlidays — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 8 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

CMA Country Christmas — ABC, 9 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Home Cooking — FYI, 9 p.m.

A December Bride — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Die Hard — IFC, 9:30 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: A Chef’s Life — FYI, 10 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 10 p.m.

Splat Yule Log — Teen Nick, 10 p.m.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks — BBC America, 11 p.m.

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Back to School — FYI, 11:01 p.m.

Vice Essentials: Blind Gunslinger – Viceland, 11:49 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, midnight

Sunday, December 25

College Basketball

Men’s

Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

7th Place Game

ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

ESPNU, 3 p.m.

3rd Place Game

ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Championship Game

ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Special: Must-See Moments — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York — ESPN, noon

Golden State at Cleveland — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio — ABC, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Thursday Night Football Special, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football GameDay live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Football Night in Pittsburgh live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Overtime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Once Brothers — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

A Very Golic Christmas — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Team Refugee — BBC World News, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Stories of the year — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Entertainment

A Wish for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 2 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 2 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 3:30 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 4 a.m.

Broadcasting Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 5 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 6 a.m.

Christmas in Homestead — Hallmark Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring — Hallmark Channel, 8 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 8 a.m.

Lonesome Dove: Leaving — Starz Encore, 8:35 a.m.

CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.

Miss World 2016 — E!, 9 a.m.

My Christmas Love — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Hitchcock/Traffant — HBO, 9:35 a.m.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration — ABC, 10 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 10 a.m.

Lonesome Dove: On the Trail — Starz Encore, 10:10 a.m.

Looks Like Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 11 a.m.

Lonesome Dove: The Plains — Starz Encore, 11:45 a.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, noon

A Perfect Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Holiday Homecoming With Jewel — CBS, 1 p.m.

Lonesome Dove: Return — Starz Encore, 1:20 p.m.

Christmas Cookies — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 2 p.m.

The Mistletoe Promise — Hallmark Channel, 3:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 4 p.m.

My Christmas Dream — Hallmark Channel, 5 p.m.

A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 6 p.m.

A Heavenly Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 6:30 p.m.

60 Minutes — CBS, 7 p.m.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special — PBS, 7:30 p.m.

Tanked: Merry Fishmas: Tanks of Christmas Past — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

When Calls the Heart: When Calls the Heart Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation — IFC, 8 p.m..

The Librarians: And the Trial of the Triangle — TNT, 8 p.m.

Great Performances: The Hollow Crown: Richard III — PBS, 9 p.m.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio — BBC America, 9 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Adults vs. Kids — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Alaska: Water and Ice — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

That’s Amazing: Guardians — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.

Crown for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Any Given Sunday: Director’s Cut — HBO, 11 p.m.

A Christmas Detour — Hallmark Channel, 11:30 p.m.