MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!
Saturday, December 24
College Football
Hawai’i Bowl, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI
Hawai’i vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Hockey
2017 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump: Gifts That Keep on Giving — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Stories of 2016 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Top Shelf: Plays of 2016 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership Rugby
Wasps vs. Bath Rugby — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Scottish Premier League
Hamilton Academical vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.
Sports Talk
30 for 30 Shorts: Nixon’s National Champs — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.
Outside the Lines: Stories of the Year — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
30 for 30: Soccer Stories: White, Blue and White — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
Knuckleball! — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, noon
30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Highly Questionable: The Papi Awards — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.
Sport Science: Plays of the Year — ESPN, 4 p.m.
30 for 30: Brothers in Exile — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 4:30 p.m.
E:60: Stories of the Year — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2/ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Out of Nothing — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: Benji — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, midnight
30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, midnight
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight
Christmas
Christmas Eve Mass — NBC, 11:30 p.m.
Listen! A Musical Celebration of Christmas at Berea College — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Entertainment
Hot 20 Countdown: Holiday Salute — CMT, 9 a.m.
A Christmas Carol — AMC, 11 a.m.
A Christmas Melody — Hallmark Channel, noon
It Happened on 5th Avenue — Turner Classic Movies, 12:30 p.m.
12 Gifts of Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Cake Walk — FYI, 3 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Awww Shucks! — FYI, 4 p.m.
Sleigh Bells Ring — Hallmark Channel, 4 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Toast of the Town — FYI, 5 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Where There’s Smoke … — FYI, 6 p.m.
My Christmas Love — Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 6:42 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: It’s a Family Affair — FYI, 7 p.m.
Nat Geo Wild Kids: Happy Howlidays — NatGeo Wild, 7 p.m.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — Starz Encore, 7:05 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Life — NBC, 8 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: The Emperor Has No Stove — FYI, 8 p.m.
Every Christmas Has a Story — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.
NatGeo Wild Kids: Happy Howlidays — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 8 p.m.
Christmas in Connecticut — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.
CMA Country Christmas — ABC, 9 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Home Cooking — FYI, 9 p.m.
A December Bride — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Die Hard — IFC, 9:30 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: A Chef’s Life — FYI, 10 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 10 p.m.
Splat Yule Log — Teen Nick, 10 p.m.
Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks — BBC America, 11 p.m.
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Holiday Edition: Back to School — FYI, 11:01 p.m.
Vice Essentials: Blind Gunslinger – Viceland, 11:49 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, midnight
Sunday, December 25
College Basketball
Men’s
Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI
7th Place Game
ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
5th Place Game
ESPNU, 3 p.m.
3rd Place Game
ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Championship Game
ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour Special: Must-See Moments — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NBA
Boston at New York — ESPN, noon
Golden State at Cleveland — ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio — ABC, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)
NFL
Thursday Night Football Special, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football GameDay live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
Football Night in Pittsburgh live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Overtime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
30 for 30: Once Brothers — ESPN2, 6 a.m.
A Very Golic Christmas — ESPNU, 7 a.m.
30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.
Team Refugee — BBC World News, 9:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
SC Featured: Stories of the year — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Entertainment
A Wish for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 2 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 2 a.m.
Love You Like Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 3:30 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 4 a.m.
Broadcasting Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 5 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 6 a.m.
Christmas in Homestead — Hallmark Channel, 6:30 a.m.
Sleigh Bells Ring — Hallmark Channel, 8 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 8 a.m.
Lonesome Dove: Leaving — Starz Encore, 8:35 a.m.
CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.
Miss World 2016 — E!, 9 a.m.
My Christmas Love — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 a.m.
Hitchcock/Traffant — HBO, 9:35 a.m.
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration — ABC, 10 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 10 a.m.
Lonesome Dove: On the Trail — Starz Encore, 10:10 a.m.
Looks Like Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 11 a.m.
Lonesome Dove: The Plains — Starz Encore, 11:45 a.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, noon
A Perfect Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Holiday Homecoming With Jewel — CBS, 1 p.m.
Lonesome Dove: Return — Starz Encore, 1:20 p.m.
Christmas Cookies — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 2 p.m.
The Mistletoe Promise — Hallmark Channel, 3:30 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 4 p.m.
My Christmas Dream — Hallmark Channel, 5 p.m.
A Christmas Story — TBS/TNT, 6 p.m.
A Heavenly Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 6:30 p.m.
60 Minutes — CBS, 7 p.m.
Call the Midwife Holiday Special — PBS, 7:30 p.m.
Tanked: Merry Fishmas: Tanks of Christmas Past — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
When Calls the Heart: When Calls the Heart Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.
National Lampoon’s Vacation — IFC, 8 p.m..
The Librarians: And the Trial of the Triangle — TNT, 8 p.m.
Great Performances: The Hollow Crown: Richard III — PBS, 9 p.m.
Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio — BBC America, 9 p.m.
Holiday Baking Championship: Adults vs. Kids — Food Network, 9 p.m.
Alaska: Water and Ice — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
That’s Amazing: Guardians — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.
Crown for Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Any Given Sunday: Director’s Cut — HBO, 11 p.m.
A Christmas Detour — Hallmark Channel, 11:30 p.m.