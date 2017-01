All Times Eastern

Saturday, January 14

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Winterberg, Germany

2-Man Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Frozen Fenway, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Maine vs UConn — NESNplus, 1:30 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Northeastern — NESN, 5 p.m.

Frozen Fenway Face-Off — NESN, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Women’s

St. Cloud State at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

McKendree at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Swansea City va. Arsenal — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Hull City vs. Bournemouth — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Stoke City — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Watford vs. Middlesbrough — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea — NBC Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

South African Open, Glendower Golf Club, City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship, Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama

3rd Round — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Diamond Resorts Invitational, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, FL

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Las Palmas — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Weigh-In — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Phoenix — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto at Ottawa — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports 2, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Montreal — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton — CBC, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Philadlephia at Boston — NHL Network/Sportsnet/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/NESN, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — Fox Sports Tennessee/Altitude, 3 p.m./NHL Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Columbus at Florida — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — NHL Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday, joined in progress)

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland

Men’s Downhill — Universal HD, 6:30 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria

Ladies’ Downeill — NBC, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

E:60 Profile: The Brothers Bennett — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ABC, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath-The Mick Fanning Story — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

E:60: Stories of the Year — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Science: Plays of the Year — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Tennis Australia’s Fast4 — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Winterberg, Germany

4-Man Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

UCLA at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Everton vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m./NBC, noon (joined in progress)

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

European Tour

South African Open, Glendower Golf Club, City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

Diamond Resorts Invitational, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, FL

Day 3 — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship, Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama

Final Round — ESPN, 1 p.m

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

High School Basketball

McDonald’s All American Game Selection Show — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Defensive Plays — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Finishes — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Memphis — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Star Sunday, United Center, Chicago, IL

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Winterberg, Germany

Women’s Skeleton — Universal HD, 2 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland

Men’s Slalom — Universal HD, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria

Ladies’ Super Combined — Universl HD, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Usain Bolt: Born to Run — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Unmatched — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.