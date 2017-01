All Times Eastern

Saturday, January 28

Auto Racing

24 Hours of Daytona, Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, FL

Start — Fox, 2 p.m.

Nighttime — FS2, 2 p.m.

Boxing

Boxing After Dark, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

WBC World Superfeatherweight Title

Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt — HBO, 10 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV

WBA World Superfeatherweight Title

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayern München — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach– FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

North vs. South — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Senior Bowl Pregame — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 4:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Michgian at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Swimming

Women’s

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Area, 3 p.m.

College Track & Field

Razorback Invitational – SEC Network, 2 p.m.

English Football Championship

Reading vs. Cardiff City — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — FS1, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford — FS1, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 a.m.

Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Fox Soccer Plus, noon (same day coveage)

Southampton vs. Arsenal — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1/Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, noon

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Ostravar Aréna, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Free Dance — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North & South Courses), La Jolla, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bahamas LPGA Classic, Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island, Bahamas

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night, Shevchenko vs. Peña, Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Prelims — FS1, 5 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Oddest Plays — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Most Memorable Moments — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Special: 2017 Top 100 Prospects — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Network Special: BBWAA Dinner — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

All-Stars Skills Competition — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: All-Stars Competition Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Motherwell vs. Rangers — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Men’s Downhill — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Ladies’ Downhill — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Quarterfinal, Stade de L’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade de Franceville, Franceville, Gabon

Senegal vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Charismatic — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, noon

E:60 Profile: Josh Norman — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Women’s Final: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams — ESPN, 3 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Final: Bob & Mark Bryan vs. Henri Kontinen/John Peers — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 29

Auto Racing

24 Hours of Daytona, Daytona International Raceway, Daytona Beach, FL

Sunrise — FS2, 6 a.m.

Conclusion — FS1, 1 p.m.

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Königssee, Germany

4-Man Bobsleigb — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

SC Freiburg vs. Hertha BCS Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Princeton at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Wrestling

Rutgers at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Sutton United vs. Leeds United — FS1, 9 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Wigan Ahtletic, 11 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North & South Courses), La Jolla, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Bahamas LPGA Classic, Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Cleveland — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

2017 Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

AFC vs. NFC — ESPN, 7:50 p.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Game, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 All-Star Pre-Game — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL All-Star Pre-Game — CBC/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 All-Star Recap — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Men’s Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Ladies’ Super G — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Quarterfinal, Stade d’Oyem, Oyem, Gabon

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Ghana — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Egypt vs. Morocco — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

ESPN Films: Unguarded — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight