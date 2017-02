All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 4

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Igls, Austria

Two-Man Bobsleigh, 1st Run — Universal HD, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Two-Man Bobsleigh, 2nd Run — Univeral HD, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

Bayern München vs. FC Schalke — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. FSV Mainz — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Ingolstadt — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga: Best of January — FS2, noon

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Vermont at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Yale at Quinnipiac — SNY, 3 p.m.

College Swimming

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

English Football Championship

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa — beIN Sports, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Hull City vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland — CNBC, 10 a.m..

Everton vs. Bournemouth — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Stoke City — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. The Korean Zombie, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Comeback Players — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2016 Breakout Performers — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at New York — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunehTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks



NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto at Boston — CBC/City TV/NESN, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver — CBC/Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia — NHL Network/Fox Sports West/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at Montreal — Sporstnet/RDS/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 3 p.m./NHL Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders — Fox Sports Carolinas/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus — MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NHL Network/WGN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

Scottish Premier League

Motherwell vs. Heart of Midlothian — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:10 a.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

3rd Place Game, Stade de Port-Gentil, Port-Gentil, Gabon

Burkina Faso vs. Ghana — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Gold — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: This Wasa the XFL — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Express — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85. Bears — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Outside the Lines: Football Forever — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Unmatched — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Semifinals — beIN Sports, beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Center Court: USA vs. Switzerland (Rubber 3) & Australia vs. Czech Republic (Rubber 4 & 5) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Indoor Championship Series

Armory Invitational — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 5

Animals

Pupyy Bowl XIII: TeamRuff vs. TeamFluff — Animal Planet, 3 p.m.

Puppy Bowl: Best of Inside the Bowl — Animal Planet, 11:30 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XIII: 2017 Kitty Halftime Dress Rehearsal — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XIII: We Love Puppies — Animal Planet, 12:01 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XIII: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, 1 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XIII: Pre-Game — Animal Planet, 2 p.m.

Kitten Bowl IV: Pregame Show — Hallmark Channel, noon

Kitten Bowl IV: Playoff Games — Hallmark Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Kitten Bowl IV: Championship Game — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.

Fish Bowl IV: Los Angeles Clams vs. Buffalo Gills — NatGeo Wild, 4 p.m.

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Igls, Austria

Four-Man Bobsleigh, 1st Run — Universal HD, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, noon

Arizona State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Manchester City vs. Swansea City — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10;30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Download: Never Lose Faith: The Sunderland AFC Story — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Match the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Syracuse Crunch at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

La Liga

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Couinterpunch Knockouts — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Boston — ABC, 2 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals — NBC, noon

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS, 1 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at New York Rangers — Sportsnet 360/MSG Network, 2 p.m./NHL Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns and Demos-January — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Ski Jumping/10km Cross-Country Pursuit — Universal HD, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Final, Stade de l’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

Egypt vs. Cameroon — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Final — beIN Sports, beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Center Court: USA vs. Switzerland (Rubbers 4 & 5) & Croatia vs. Spain (Rubber 5) — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.