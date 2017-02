All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 11

Bundesliga

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Bayern München — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks



College Gymnastics

Men’s

Stanford/Arizona State/Nebraska at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Colorado State vs. Maryland — Longhorn Network, noon

Minnesota at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Colorado State — Longhorn Network, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Swimming

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Ponoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 1 p.m.

English Football Championship

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Newcastle United — beIN Sports, 12:25 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

English Premier League

Arsenal vs. Hull City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Watford — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Everton — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Southampton — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBC Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Allianz Championship, Broken Sound Club (Old Course), Boca Raton, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

La Liga

Alaves vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

3DTV — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Buffalo at Toronto — CBC/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal — City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet/WGN, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa — MSG Plus/TSN5/RDS, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

Colorado at New York Rangers — Altitude 2/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington — Fox Sports West/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Men’s Downhill — NBC, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Benji — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Marion Jones: Press Pause — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Penny Saved — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The House of Steinbrenner — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Into the Wind — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Open Sud de France, Sofia Open & Federation Cup: Germany vs. USA — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 12

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. FC Köln– FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Bundelsiga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Maryland vs. Minnesota — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Colorado State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Ponoma, CA

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday

Burnley vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Allianz Championship, Broken Sound Club (Old Course), Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Albany Devils at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

WHL

Calgary Hitmen at Edmonton Oil Kings — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

La Liga

Atlético Madrid vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

NBA

San Antonio at New York — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

Game of the Week/Star Sunday/Rogers Hometown Hockey

Detroit at Minnesota — NBC, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Boston — NBCSN/Sporsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Cochrane, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey — Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet One/Comcast SportsNet California/MSG Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at New York Islanders — Altitude/MSG Plus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Women’s Downhill — NBC, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPNews — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Unmatched — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Repoters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

E:60; Pictures: What Lies Beneath-The Mick Fanning Story — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: The Chicken Runs at Midnight — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured: Isaiah Bird: No Excuses — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Thsi Was the XFL — ESPN, 8 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Great Trade Robbery — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Befroe They Were Cowboys — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más – Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Open Sud de France, Sofia Open, Federation Cup: Germany vs. USA & Switzerland vs. France — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.