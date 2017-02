All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 25

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, North Melbourne Recreation Reserve, North Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL

WBC World Heavyweight Title

Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington — Fox, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bayern München vs. Hamburger SV — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Acrobatics & Tumbling

Baylor at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

UConn at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minneosta — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m..

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Yale at Maryland — ESPNews, noon

College Swimming

Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9:30 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Harvard at Princeton — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)

English Football Championship

Aston Villa vs. Derby County — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Chelsea vs. Swansea City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Sunderland — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Hull City vs. Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham United — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Premier League Extra Time, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club (East & West Courses), Gauteng, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland — STO, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs — WGN, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Power Shares QQQ 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity-Daytona, FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Post Race Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Final Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Sacramento — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Toronto — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver — CBC/Sportsnet One/Comcast SportsNet California, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Stadium Series, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Stadium Series Pregame — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG Plus, 5 p.m.

Washington at Nashville — Sportsnet/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado — MSG Buffalo/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Forwards of All-Time — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Outdoor Moments — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Running

Tokyo Marathon — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN Classic, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Center Court: Delray Open: Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland, Australia

Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

FC Ingolstadt o4 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach– FS2, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

UConn at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Wrestling

Pac-12 Wrestling Championships — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Football League Cup

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Mancester United vs. Southampton — beIN Sports, 11:25 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stoke City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Download: Never Lose Faith: The Sunderland AFC Story — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Download: Tottenham Hotspur: To Dare is to Do — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m.

European Tour

Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club (East & West Courses), Gauteng, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Hockey

OHL

Sudbury Wolves at Mississauga Steelheads — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Bosotn vs. Tampa Bay — NESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Toronto (SS) vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Oakland — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs — STO, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 11 a.m.

Fox Pre-Race Show — Fox, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Daytona — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Milwaukee — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 5 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Southeast, 3 p.m.

Columbus at New York Rangers — NHL Network/Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Arizona, 8:30 p.m./NHL Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

NHL Live — NBC, noon

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Coaches of All-Time — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Outsisde the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath-The Mick Fanning Story — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Titulates y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Delray Open and Rio Open Finals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.