All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 1

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 2

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Welterweights

Antonio Orozco vs. KeAndre Gibson — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. FC Augsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach– FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

Northwestern Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

South Carolina Spring Game — SEC Network, noon

Texas Tech Spring Game — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Syracuse at Notre Dame — ESPNU, noon

Michigan at Maryland — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Tech at Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-San Diego at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

Arizona State at USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Curling

Men’s World Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Switzerland — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

Las Vegas NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Brentford vs. Bristol City — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Everton — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Hull City vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Stoke City — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Sunderland — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

2nd Round Conclusion — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mississippi Golf Resort Classic, Fallen Oak Golf Club, Biloxi, MS

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

United States vs. Russia — NHL Network/NHL.com, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Air Naval Academy Classic, Max Bishop Stadium, U.S. Naval Academy, Anapolis, MD

Boston vs. Washington — NESNplus/MASN, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Quebec, Canada — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Midwest, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — Comcast SportsNet California, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Seattle vs. Colorado — Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Predictions Special — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLS

Week 5

New York City FC vs. San Jose — YES/Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Chciago vs. Montreal — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/CTV/TSN4/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

Columbus vs. Orlando — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia — NewsChannel 8/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Real Salt Lake — KMSP/KMYU, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Red Bulls — KUBE/MSG Network, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. LA Galaxy — TSN/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

STP 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice — FS1, 10 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Qualifying — FS1, 11 a.m.

Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Tampa Bay — City TV/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — CBC/NHL Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Boston — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Florida/NESN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Tennssee, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia — MSG Plus/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. Miami FC — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN Classic, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Golf — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beaneath-The Mick Fanning Story — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Women’s Final — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Bundesliga

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Bundelisga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

College Baseball

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Bowling

Women’s

MEAC Championship — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SWAC Championship — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Duke at North Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Cal at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Iowa at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Curling

Men’s World Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Scotland — Universal HD, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

Las Vegas NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday

Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough — NBCSN, 8:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7;30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Behind the Badge: West Bromwich Albion FC — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Exhibition — NBCSN, 2:00 p.m.

Golf

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

National Finals — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mississippi Golf Resort Classic, Fallen Oak Golf Club, Biloxi, MS

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 10:15 a.m.

Grenada vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 192: Daniel Cormier vs. Alexander Gustafsson — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

Opening Day

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — ESPN/YES/Fox Sports Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Arizona — ESPN2/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Best of 30 Clubs in 30 Days — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Week 5

Portland vs. New England — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

STP 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York — ABC, 1 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

NHL Star Sunday

Boston at Chicago — NBC/TVA Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Rangers — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBC, noon

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

San Jose at Vancouver — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California Plus, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Guelph, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Buffalo — Sportsnet/MSG Plus/MSG Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Fox Sports Carolinas/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Altitude/Fox Sports North, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m./NHL Network, 11:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Scottish Premier League

Heart of Midlothian vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Here Now and Holy Grail — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s Final — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.