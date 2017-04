All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 8

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 3

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Boxing

World Championship Boxing, The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

WBA & WBO Super World & Super Featherweight Titles

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa — HBO, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

Vandervilt at South Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Nebraska — Big Ten Network 3 p.m.

Murray State at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Tennesssee at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

College Football

Mississippi Spring Game — SEC Network, noon

Purdue Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M Spring Game — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Spring Game — Fox College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Auburn Spring Game — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida State Spring Game — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State Spring Game — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship

National Championship, United Center, Chicago, IL

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Denver — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at Duke — ESPNU, noon

Lehigh at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Iowa State at Baylor — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Play-Off 3v4: United States vs. Switzerland — Universal HD, 4 p.m.

Semi-Final — Universal HD, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Hull City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Liverpool — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Swansea City — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea — NBC Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Qualifying — NBCSN, 3 a.m.

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

3rd Round

Featured Groups — Masters.com/The Masters app, 11:10 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/The Masters app. 12:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters.com/The Masters app, 1:30 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

The Masters Experience — DirecTV Channels 701-705, 3 p.m.

3rd Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Masters: Magical Moments — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

The Masters: Legends of Magnolia Lane — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

KHL

Gagarin Cup Finals

Game 1: SKA at Metallurg MG — Eleven Sports, 8 a.m.

Horse Racing

Aqueduct Live: Carter Handicap — FS2, 3 p.m.

Wood Memorial/Blue Grass Stakes/Santa Anita Derby — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Qualifications — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Malaga vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Middleweight World Title Fight

Melvin Manhoef vs. Rafael Carvalho — Spike, 3 p.m.

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Man Event — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — FS1/YES/MASN, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/WCAU, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Arizona — STO/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Network Special: Inside the Clubhouse: The System — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Chicago vs. Columbus — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Spectrum SportsNet/WSYX, 2 p.m.

New England vs Houston — Comcast SportsNet New England/KUBE, 2 p.m.

D.C. United vs. New York City FC — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 3:55 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland — The Comcast Network/Root Sports Northwest, 7 p.m

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota — KTXA/WFTC, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver — KMYU/TSN4/TSN5, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Seattle — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KZJO, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS2, noon

Xfinity Series

A Race That Goes for 300 Miles, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

Xfinity Pre-Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Brooklyn — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Coundown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Detroit — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg — City TV/Fox Sports Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto — CBC/NHL Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver — CBC, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Ottawa — Sportsnet/RDS/NHL Network/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports West, 6 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas — Altitude/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

Puerto Rico vs. Indy Eleven — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Miami FC vs. New York Cosmos — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra – Weekends — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Unmatched — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 foe 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Once Brothers — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Pittsburgh Drug Trials — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN2, midnight

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Davis Cup

World Group Quarterfinals

Australia vs. United States, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Singles Rubber 4 & 5: Nick Kyrgios vs. Jack Sock and Jordan Thompson vs. John Isner — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Track & Field

Granada Invitational — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 3

Gold Coast Suns vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Club Nokia, Los Angeles, CA

Welterweights

Joselito Lopez vs. Saul Corral — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Augsburg — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississsippi State — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Villanova at Denver — FS1, 2 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Kansas State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 1 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Bronze Medal Game — Universal HD, 2 p.m.

Gold Medal Game — Universal HD, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday

Sunderland vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Everton vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10;30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Race — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m.

Formula 1 Countdown — NBCSN, 1 a.m.

F1 Extra: Communist China — NBCSN, 4 a.m.

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Final Round

Featured Groups — Masters.com/The Masters app, 10:15 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/The Masters app, 11:45 a.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters.com/The Masters app, 12:30 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

The Masters Epxerience — DirecTV Channels 701-705, 2 p.m.

Green Jacket Ceremony — Masters.com/The Masters app, 7 p.m.

Final Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters on the Range — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

The Masters: Phil! — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: Arnold Palmer-His Last Visit to The Masters — CBS, 1 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Race — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

IndyCar Countdown — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

IndyCar Post Race — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Southeast/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — WGN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Arizona — STO/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Mike Trout: Millville to MVP — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Orlando vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Colorado — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Day: Texas — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox NASCAR Sunday — Fox, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Texas — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at New York — NBA TV, noon

Cleveland at Atlanta — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

End of Regular Season

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Sun, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit — Sportsnet One/MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Detroit, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS2/MSG Plus, 5 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Carolinas/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — Root Sports Pittsburgh/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 8:30 p.m.

Vancovuer at Edmonton — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NHL Push for the Playoffs: The Final Night — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

United States vs. Russia — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Xtra – Weekends — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN, 9:30 a.m. (The Final Days)

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:15 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon