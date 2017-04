All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 15

Arena Football

Philadelphia Soul at Tampa Bay Storm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. SC Freiburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern München — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — Fox, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — FS2, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Boston College at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Nework Extra, 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Bradley — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Bowling

NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship, Raising Canes River Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Finals — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Utah Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Texas Orange & White Spring Game — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri Spring Game — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Michigan Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

USC Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Stanford Spring Game — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Nebraska Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Arizona State Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

B1G Spring Football Report 2017 — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

B1G Spring Football Report 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship

Super Six Team Finals, Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

Alabama vs. Florida vs. LSU vs. Oklahoma vs. UCLA vs. Utah — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.

Army at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Brown at Yale — ESPNU, noon

Penn State at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

MPSF Tournament, Smith Fieldhouse, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT

Stanford at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Watford vs. Swansea City — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Burnley — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Hull City — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live from White Hart Lane — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from White Hart Lane — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from White Hart Lane — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone live from White Hart Lane — NBC, 2 p.m.

Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Calificación — Univision Deportes, 10:55 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 10 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Open, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Ko Olina, Oahu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Group B, Spis Arena, Spišská Nová Ves, Slovakia

United States vs. Russia — TSN2/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Group A, Proprad Ice Stadium, Poprad, Slovakia

Canada vs. Slovakia — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Aqueduct Live, Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens, New York, NY

Plenty of Grace Stakes — FS2, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Sporting Gijon vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Osasuna — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Prelims — Fox, 6 p.m.

Main Event — Fox, 8 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 5 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — WGN/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — FS1/Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Root Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — KCOP/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — FS1, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10;30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Montreal vs. Atlanta — CTV/TVA Sports/Fox Sports South, 1 p.m.

Orlando vs. LA Galaxy — Fox, 3 p.m.

Chicago vs. New England — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Comcast SportsNet New England, 5 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United — MSG Network/NewsChannel 8, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus vs. Toronto FC — Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WWHO/TSN/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Minnesota — KUBE/KMSP, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Real Salt Lake — Altitude/KMYU, 9 p.m.

Portland vs. Sporting KC — KPDX/Fox Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Indiana at Cleveland — ABC, 3 p.m.

Game 1: Milwaukee at Toronto — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Memphis at San Antonio — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Game 1: Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Pacers/Cavaliers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bucks/Raptors, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Grizzlies/Spurs, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA D-League

Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1: Raptors 905 at Maine Red Claws — ESPNU, 5 p.m. and

Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Rio Grand Valley Vipers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

SportsCenter Special: Best of Gruden’s QB Camp — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Boston at Ottawa — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Toronto at Washington — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 1-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 2: Nashville at Chicago — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2, 8 p.m. (Nashville leads series 1-0)

Game 2: Calgary at Anaheim — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m. (Anaheim leads series 1-0)

Top Shelf: Plays of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

NASL

San Francisco Deltas vs. Jacksonville Armada — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Women’s

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Lifetime, 3 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — LIfetime, 2:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Gold — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

Semifinals & Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour

US Men’s Clay Court Championships, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA Tour

Claro Open Colsanitas, Club Campestre El Rancho, Bogatá, Columbia

Final — beIN Sports, 10:05 p.m. (same night coverage)

Track & Field

CARIFTA Games, SDK Stadium, Curaçao

Day 1 — Eleven Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 4

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen vs. Hamburger SV — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

Boston College at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State — ACC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Bradley — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday: Matchweek 33

West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live from Old Trafford — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live from Old Trafford — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone live from Old Trafford — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

Race — CNBC, 11 a.m.

Formula 1 Countdown — CNBC, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Open, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, GA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Gagarin Cup Final

Game 5: SKA at Metallurg MG — Eleven Sports, 8 a.m. (SKA leads series 3-1)

La Liga

Valencia vs. Sevilla — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Classics: Evans vs. Machida — FS1, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — KCOP/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — Root Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta — Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — Root Sports Pittsburgh/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at New York Yankees — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Roundtable: Jackie Robinson: 70 Years Later — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Atlanta at Washington — TNT, 1 p.m.

Game 1: Chicago at Boston — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Portland at Golden State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1: Oklahoma City at Houston — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Jazz/Clippers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, noon

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Hawks/Wizards, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Trail Blazers/Warriors, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Bulls/Celtics, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Thunder/Rockets, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: Pittsburgh at Columbus — CNBC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 2-0)

Gam2 3: Montreal at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: Minnesota at St. Louis — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (St. Louis leads series 2-0)

Game 3: Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Scottish Premier League

Ross County vs. Celtic — beIN Sports, 7:25 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

E:60 Profile: James Harden — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

This Week in the B1G — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

Final — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

US Men’s Clay Court Championships, River Oaks Country Club, Houston, TX

Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.