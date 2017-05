All Times Eastern

Saturday, May 6

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 7

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Canelo vs. Chávez Jr.: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NY

Middleweights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. — HBO pay per view, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Milwaukee at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, noon

Texas at TCU — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 pm.

Milwaukee at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Applachian State at Troy — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Pacific at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

National Semifinals

USC vs. Pepperdine — truTV, 4 p.m.

UCLA/Florida State vs. LSU/Hawai’i — truTV, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

America East Championship, Ton & Mary Casey Stadium, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Binghamton vs. Albany — ESPNU, noon

Big East Championship, Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium, Providence College, Providence, RI

Marquette vs. Providence — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Championship, Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Maryland vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, noon

Notre Dame at Army — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

Big East Championship, Villanova Stadium, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Denver vs. Florida — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southeast, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Florida State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

National Collegiate Volleyball Championship, St. John Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. BYU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Hull City vs. Sunderland — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Watford — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke City — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Everton — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBC, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

FIA World Endurance Championship

6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

Start — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Conclusion — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

GolfSixes, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, United Kingdom

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Eagle Point Golf Club, Wilmington, NC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Latvia vs. Denmark — TSN5, 6 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Italy — TSN5, 10 a.m.

Germany vs. Sweden — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Switzerland vs. Slovenia — TSN3/NHL Network, 6 a.m.

Belarus vs. Czech Republic — TSN3/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Norway vs. France — TSN3, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Race — NBC, 2:30 p.m. (Post-time 6:34 p.m.)

Kentucky Derby Prep — NBCSN, noon

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Villarreal — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Minnesota — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — FS1, 4:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — WGN/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at Anaheim — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports South, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Seattle vs. Toronto — ESPN/CTV/TSN2, 4 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Montreal — NewsChannel 8/TVA Sports, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — The Comcast Network/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. New England — Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WWHO/Comcast SportsNet New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Orlando — KUBE/WFTV, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas — KMYU/KTXA, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago — Spectrum SportsNet/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Portland — Comcast SportsNet California Plus/KPTV, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Sparks Energy 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pre-Race — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Qualifying — Fox, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 3: Golden State at Utah — ABC, 8:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-0)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Jazz, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 5: New York Rangers at Ottawa — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Pittsburgh at Washington — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:15 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-1)

NHL Network Rink Reels: Boys on the Bus — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

North Carolina FC vs. San Francisco Deltas — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico FC vs. Miami FC — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash — Lifetime, 4 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign — go90, 10 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — EPSN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

USA Swimming: Arena Pro Series at Atlanta, McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech University, Atlanta, GA

Day 2 — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Center Court: BMW Open & Istanbul Open: Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Schein Bin Hamed Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m. (delayed from 5/5)

Sunday, May 7

Arena Football

Tampa Bay Storm at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 7

Fremantle Dockers vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Hamburger SV vs. FSV Mainz 05 — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

SC Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Pacific at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, noon

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Texas at TCU — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Troy — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Bradley — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Florida — SEC Network 2 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Oakland — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores, AL

National Championship

TBS, 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Ivy League Championship, Reese Stadium, Yale University, New Haven, CT

Brown vs. Yale — ESPNU, noon

2017 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Selection Special — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Big Ten Championship, Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Maryland vs. Northwestern/Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

College Softball

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Auburn at Alabama — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Florida at Tennesee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 1 a.m. (delayed from 05/06)

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday: Matchweek 36

Liverpool vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 8:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Premier League Download: Pundits at the Lane — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

GolfSixes, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship, Eagle Point Golf Club, Wilmington, NC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour 2017: Destination Sunday — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Italy vs. Russia — TSN2, 6 a.m.

United States vs. Denmark — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Latvia vs. Slovakia — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Slovenia vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 6 a.m.

Finland vs. France — TSN3/TSN5, 10 a.m.

Norway vs. France — TSN3, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Valasquez vs. Dos Santos III — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos II — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

National League

Miami at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota vs. Sporting KC — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Atlanta — Univision/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Race — Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Talladega — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox NASCAR Sunday — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Talladega — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 4: Cleveland at Toronto — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 3-0)

Game 4: Boston at Washington — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 4: San Antonio at Houston — TNT, 9 p.m. (San Antonio leads series 2-1)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Cavaliers/Raptors, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Wizards, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Spurs/Rockets, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:3o p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals

Game 6: St. Louis at Nashville — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Nashville leads series 3-2)

Game 6: Anaheim at Edmonton — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 3-2)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Partick Thistle vs. Rangers FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:10 a.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. North Carolina Courage — go90, 6 p.m.

FC Kansas City vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 6 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (series finale) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The House of Steinbreener — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming: Arena Pro Series at Atlanta, McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech University, Atlanta, GA

Day 3 — Universal HD, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis

Center Court: BMW Open Final, Madrid Open 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain

Fimal — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.