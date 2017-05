All Times Eastern

Saturday, May 27

Arena Football

Cleveland Gladiators at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 10

Collingwood Magpies vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, United Kingdom

IBF Welterweight Title Bout

Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence — Showtime, 5:15 p.m.

College Baseball

ACC Tournament, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Semifinals

Duke vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Miami vs. North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Bart Kaufman Field, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Semifinals

Iowa vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Maryland vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Maryland vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Big 12 Tournament, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, OK

Semifinals

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 10 a.m.

Texas vs. TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Texas vs. TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

SEC Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Semifinals

South Carolina vs. LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Semifinals, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Ohio State vs. Towson — ESPN2, noon

Maryland vs. Denver — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Super Regionals

Auburn Super Regional, Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Game 2: Auburn vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 1 p.m. (Oklahoma leads series 1-0)

Tallahassee Super Regional, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Game 2: Florida State vs. LSU — ESPN, 3 p.m. (Florida State leads series 1-0)

Gainesville Super Regional, Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Game 3: Alabama at Florida — ESPN, 5 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Knoxville Super Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Game 2: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 5 p.m. (Tennessee leads series 1-0)

Eugene Super Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Game 2: Oregon vs. Kentucky — ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Oregon leads series 1-0)

Tucson Super Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Game 2: Arizona vs. Baylor — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Arizona leads series 1-0)

Seattle Super Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Game 2: Washington vs. Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (Washington leads series 1-0)

FA Cup

Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup Match Day — Fox, noon

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Group C, Incheon Stadium, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Portugal vs. Iran — FS1, 3:50 a.m.

Group C, Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Costa Rica vs. Zambia — FS2/NBC Universo, 3:50 a.m.

Group D, Incheon Stadium, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Uruguay vs. South Africa — FS2, 6:50 a.m./NBC Universo, 6:55 a.m.

Group D, Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Japan vs. Italy — FS1, 6:55 a.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix de Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club (West Course), Virginia Water, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, A Golf Course That Shall Remain Nameless, Potomac Falls, VA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Volvik Championship, Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Paradise Creek Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira, Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Weigh-In — FS2, 9 a.m.

The Ultimate Fighter 25: Redemption — Fox, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/YES, 1 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — FS1, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports Northwest/NESN, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/The Comcast Network, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Fox Sports San Diego/MASN, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia– Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/KNTV, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Miami — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Seattle vs. Portland — Fox/TSN2, 3 p.m.

Vancouver vs. D.C. United — NewsChannel 8/TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. New England — MSG Network/Comcast SportsNet New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Sporting KC — Altitude/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Orlando — WFTC/WFTV, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Philadelphia — KMYU/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Jose vs. LA Galaxy — Univision/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

MLS Pregame — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — FS1, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Xfinity Series

Hisense 4K TV 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: 2017 Playoffs: Plays of the Conference Finals — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Stanley Cup Final Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got There: Nashville Predators — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: How They Got Here: Pittsburgh Penguins — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Mexico vs. Croatia — Univision/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. San Francisco Deltas — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage — go90, 4 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign — Lifetime, 4 p.m.

Sky Blue FC vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 7 p.m.

FC Kansas City vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 8 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 10 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN Classic, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

We the Fans: Section 250 of Soldier Field — ABC, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Geneva Open, Tennis Club de Genève, Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

Finals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

Internationaux de Strasbourg, Tenis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Final — beIN Sports, 10:05 p.m. (same day coverage)

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Prefontaine Classic, Day 2 — NBC, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 10

West Coast Eagles vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

College Baseball

ACC Championship, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

ESPN2, noon

American Athletic Conference Championship, Spectrum Field, Clearwater, FL

ESPNews, noon

Big East Championship, TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, NE

FS2, 1 p.m.

FS2, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Big Ten Championship, Bart Kaufman Field, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN

Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, OK

Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Conference USA Championship, MGM Park, Biloxi, MS

CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship

National Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Maryland vs. Boston College — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Super Regionals

Auburn Super Regional, Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Game 3: Oklahoma at Auburn — ESPN, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Tallahassee Super Regional, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Game 3: LSU at Florida State — ESPNU, 1 p.m. (if necessary)

Knoxville Super Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Game 3: Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPN, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Eugene Super Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Game 3: Kentucky at Oregon — ESPNU, 3 p.m. ((if necessary)

Tucson Super Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Game 3: Baylor at Arizona — ESPN2, 7 p.m. ((if necessary)

Seattle Super Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Game 3: Utah at Washington — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Group E, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

New Zealand vs. France — FS1, 1:55 a.m.

Group E, Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

Honduras vs. Vietnam — FS2, 1:55 a.m.

Group F, Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

Senegal vs. Ecuador — FS2, 4:50 a.m.

Group F, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

United States vs. Saudi Arabia — FS1/Telemundo, 4:55 a.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix de Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco

Race — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Race — NBC, 8 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBC, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club (West Course), Virginia Water, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Colonial Invitational, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior PGA Championship, A Golf Course That Shall Remain Nameless, Potomac Falls, VA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Volvik Championship, Travis Pointe Country Club, Ann Arbor, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Memorial Cup, WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Championship Game

Erie Otters vs. Windsor Spitfires — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Race — ABC, noon

Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race — ABC, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira, Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Prelims — FS1, 11 a.m.

Main Card — FS1, 1 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 10 a.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 4 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 1 p.m.

Oakland at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/YES, 1 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Boston — Root Sports Northwest/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN2/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Fox Sports San Diego/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Pittsburgh– ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Miami — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta vs. New York City FC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Houston — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Race — Fox, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Charlotte — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Fox NASCAR Sunday — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Charlotte — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Media Day Recap — NHL Network, noon

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCener — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Fanastic Lies — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — NBC, noon

Tennis Channel Live from the French Open — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.