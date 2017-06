All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 3

Arena Football

Cleveland Gladiators at Washington Valor — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Regionals

Clemson Regional, Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Elimination Game

St. John’s vs. North Carolina-Geeensboro —ESPN2, noon

Winners’ Bracket

Clemson vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Elimination Game

Marist vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPN3, noon

Winners’ Bracket

Florida vs. South Florida — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lexington Regional, Cliff Hagan Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Elimination Game

Ohio vs. Indiana/North Carolina State — ESPNU, noon

Winners’ Bracket

Kentucky vs. Indiana/North Carolina State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Louisville Regional, Jim Patterson Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Elimination Game

Radford vs. Xavier — ESPN3, noon

Winners’ Bracket

Louisville vs. Oklahoma — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Tallahasee Regional, Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Elimination Game

Florida State vs. Central Florida — ESPN3, noon

Winners’ Bracket

Auburn vs. Tennessee Tech — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill Regional, Cary C. Boshamer Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Elimination Game

North Carolina vs. Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Davidson — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Hattiesburg Regional, Pete Taylor Park, Southern Mississippi University, Hattiesburg, MS

Elimination Game

Illinois-Chicago vs. Mississippi State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Southern Mississippi vs. South Alabama — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem Regional, Gene Hooks Field at Wake Forest Baseball Park, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Elimination Game

Maryland vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Wake Forest vs. West Virginia — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Alex Box Stadium, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Elimination Game

Texas Southern vs. Rice/Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

LSU vs. Rice/Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Elimination Game

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas/Oral Roberts — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Missouri State vs. Arkansas/Oral Roberts — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Fort Worth Regional, Lupton Stadium, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

TCU vs. Central Connecticut State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Houston Regional, Cougar Field, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Elimination Game

Baylor vs. Houston/Iowa — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Texas A&M vs. Houston/Iowa — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Lubbock Regional, Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Elimination Game

Delaware vs. Arizona/Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Texas Tech vs. Arizona/Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Corvallis Regional, Goss Stadium, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Elimination Game

Nebraska vs. Holy Cross/Oregon State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Yale vs. Holy Cross/Oregon State — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Long Beach Regional, Blair Field, Long Beach, CA

Elimination Game

UCLA vs. Long Beach State/San Diego State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Texas vs. Long Beach State/San Diego State — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Stanford Regional, Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Elimination Game

BYU vs. Cal State-Fullerton/Stanford — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Regional Final

ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Elimination Games

Texas A&M vs. UCLA — ESPN, noon

Oregon vs. Baylor — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN, 7 p.m.

ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Masters, Barseback Golf & Country Club (Masters Course), Malmö, Sweden

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Epsom Derby, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Race — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Pennines Ridge Stakes — FS2/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MI

Race 1 — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 4 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Midwest/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Miami — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — FS1, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Oakland — MASN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia — YES/The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Atlanta — TSN/TSN4/Fox Sports Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. New York Red Bulls — MSG Network/TVA Sports 2, 7:30 p.m.

New England vs. Toronto — Comcast SportsNet New England/TSN/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — KTXA/KMYU, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Columbus — Altitude/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Practice — FS1, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Xfinity Series

OneMain Financial 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Qualifying — FS1, 10 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 11 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — FS1, 3 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime: NBA Finals Media Availability — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 3, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 2-0)

Names on the Cup — NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live from Nashville, TN — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sporstnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round Robin 2 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Estádio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril, Portugal

Portugal vs. Cyprus — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Toulon Tournament

Group C, Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer, France

Scotland vs. Brazil — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

NASL

Puerto Rico vs. FC Edmonton — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

United States vs. Venezuela — FS1/Univision/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Preview — Fox, 5 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday– beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Once Brothers — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Announcement — ESPN Classic, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — NBC, noon

UEFA Champions League

Final, Millenium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Juventus vs. Real Madrid — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Pregame — Fox, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 11

Fremantle Dockers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Regionals

Schedule TBD

College Softball

Women’s College World Series, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

ESPN, 1 p.m.

ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

ESPN2, 9:30 p.m. (if ncessary)

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Finals — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Quarterfinals

Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

Venezuela vs. United States — FS2/Telemundo, 1:50 a.m.

Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

Portugal vs. Uruguay — FS1/Telemundo, 4:50 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Scandinavian Masters, Barseback Golf & Country Club (Masters Course), Malmö, Sweden

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour 2017: Moments at the Memorial — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MI

Race 2 — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Miami — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — Root Sports Pittsburgh/SNY, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Bay Area/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Special: 2017 Top 100 Draft Prospects — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Orlando vs. Chicago — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. Houston — KZJO/KUBE, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Dover International Speedway, Dover, DE

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Dover — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NBA Finals

Game 2, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 8 p.m. (Golden State leads series 1-0)

SportsCenter On the Road live from Oakland, CA — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 2 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Men’s International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland vs. Uruguay — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (delayed from 6/3)

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Little Big Men — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10;30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

USA Pro Swim Series, George F. Haines International Aquatic Center, Santa Clara, CA

Day 3 — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m.

Day 4 — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16– Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — NBC, noon