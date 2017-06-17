All Times Eastern
Saturday, June 17
Auto Racing
24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Start — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Race — FS2, 1 p.m.
Arena Football
Tampa Bay Storm at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 13
Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Baseball
CanAm League
Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Boxing
Ward vs. Kovalev 2, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
IBF/WBA/WBO Super World Light Heavyweight Title
Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev — Pay per view, 9 p.m.
CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night
KO Night Boxing, Hartman Arena, Park City, KS
Featherweights
Angel Montreal vs. Marc Pagcaliwangan — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Golden Boy Boxing, Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, Frisco, TX
WBC/FECARBOX Super Lightweight Title
Fidel Maldonado, Jr. vs. Pablo Cesar Cano — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Bracket 1
Oregon State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN, 3 p.m.
LSU vs. Florida State – ESPN, 8 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN
Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)
FIFA Confederations Cup
Group A, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia
Russia vs. New Zealand — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, midnight
Golf
U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI
3rd Round — Fox, 11 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY
Stephen Foster Handicap & Fleur de Lis Handicap — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Toronto — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit — FS1, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Boston at Houston — Fox, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox, 8:15 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/The Comcast Network, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Fox, 8:15 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Baltimore — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdwown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
New York City vs. Seattle — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Columbus — Fox Sports Southeast/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 7 p.m.
New England vs. Chicago — Comcast SportsNet New England/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando vs. Montreal — WFTV/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — TSN/TSN4/NewsChannel 8, 8 p.m.
San Jose vs. Sporting KC — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Colorado vs. Portland — Altitude/Root Sports Northwest, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnnesota — KMYU/WFTC, 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. FC Dallas — TSN/TSN4/KTXA, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Practice — FS2, 9 a.m.
Final Practice — FS2, noon
Xfinity Series
Michigan 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS2, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS2, noon
Camping World Truck Series
Gateway 200, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBA Inside Stuff — 6:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Sailing
America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda
Team USA vs. Team New Zealand
Races 1-2 — NBC, 1 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s International Friendly, Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice, France
France Legends vs. Italy Legends — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.
NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina Courage vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 7:30 p.m.
FC Kansas City vs. Seattle Reign — go90, 8 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 8:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 10 p.m.
NASL
Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco Deltas vs. FC Edmonton — Twitter, 10 p.m.
The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
Luis Enrique’s Barça — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs From Us — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, noon
O.J.: Made in America: Part One — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
America’s Cup: Courageous — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Two — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Three — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Four — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Five — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.
WTA Tour
Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.
WTA Tour
Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands
Semifinals — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Auto Racing
24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Conclusion — FS1, 1 a.m.
Baseball
CanAm League
Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 1 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Bracket 2
Louisville vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Florida vs. TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN
Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
FIFA Confederations Cup
Group A, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia
Portugal vs. Mexico — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.
Group B, Spartan Stadium, Moscow, Russia
Cameroon vs. Chile — FS2/Telemundo, 2 p.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS2, 1 p.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI
Final Round — Fox, 11 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
PGA of America
50th PGA Professional Championship, Sunriver Resort (Meadows Course & Crosswater Club), Sunriver, OR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Toronto — WGN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Boston at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.
MLS
Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — FS1, 2 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Sailing
America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda
Team USA vs. Team New Zealand
Races 3-4 — NBC, 1 p.m.
Soccer
This Is Paris: End of Season Special — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.
Messi Pichichi Top Scorer — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight
Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
WTA Tour
Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.
WTA All Access — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.
WTA Tour
Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands
Final — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Bislett Games — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs at Seattle Storm — NBA TV, 7 p.m.