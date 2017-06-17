Quantcast
Weekend Viewing Picks
Posted by on June 17, 2017

All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 17

Auto Racing
24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Start — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Race — FS2, 1 p.m.

Arena Football
Tampa Bay Storm at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 13
Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball
CanAm League
Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing
Ward vs. Kovalev 2, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
IBF/WBA/WBO Super World Light Heavyweight Title
Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night
KO Night Boxing, Hartman Arena, Park City, KS
Featherweights
Angel Montreal vs. Marc Pagcaliwangan — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golden Boy Boxing, Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, Frisco, TX
WBC/FECARBOX Super Lightweight Title
Fidel Maldonado, Jr. vs. Pablo Cesar Cano — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Bracket 1
Oregon State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN, 3 p.m.
LSU vs. Florida State – ESPN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN
Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup
Group A, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia
Russia vs. New Zealand — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, midnight

Golf
U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI
3rd Round — Fox, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY
Stephen Foster Handicap & Fleur de Lis Handicap — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Toronto — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit — FS1, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Boston at Houston — Fox, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

National League
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/The Comcast Network, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 4 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague
St. Louis at Baltimore — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdwown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS
New York City vs. Seattle — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Columbus — Fox Sports Southeast/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 7 p.m.
New England vs. Chicago — Comcast SportsNet New England/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando vs. Montreal — WFTV/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — TSN/TSN4/NewsChannel 8, 8 p.m.
San Jose vs. Sporting KC — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Colorado vs. Portland — Altitude/Root Sports Northwest, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnnesota — KMYU/WFTC, 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. FC Dallas — TSN/TSN4/KTXA, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 11 p.m.

NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Practice — FS2, 9 a.m.
Final Practice — FS2, noon

Xfinity Series
Michigan 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS2, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS2, noon

Camping World Truck Series
Gateway 200, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL
Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA
NBA Inside Stuff — 6:30 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing
America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda
Team USA vs. Team New Zealand
Races 1-2 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer
Men’s International Friendly, Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice, France
France Legends vs. Italy Legends — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

NWSL
Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina Courage vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 7:30 p.m.
FC Kansas City vs. Seattle Reign — go90, 8 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 8:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 10 p.m.

NASL
Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC —  beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
San Francisco Deltas vs. FC Edmonton — Twitter, 10 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
Luis Enrique’s Barça — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Talk
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs From Us — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, noon
O.J.: Made in America: Part One — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
America’s Cup: Courageous — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Two — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Three — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Four — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
O.J.: Made in America: Part Five — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

WTA Tour
Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour
Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands
Semifinals — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Auto Racing
24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France
Conclusion — FS1, 1 a.m.

Baseball
CanAm League
Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 1 p.m.

College Baseball
College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE
Bracket 2
Louisville vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Florida vs. TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN
Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup
Group A, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia
Portugal vs. Mexico — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Group B, Spartan Stadium, Moscow, Russia
Cameroon vs. Chile — FS2/Telemundo, 2 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS2, 1 p.m.
FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf
U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI
Final Round — Fox, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour
Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI
Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA of America
50th PGA Professional Championship, Sunriver Resort (Meadows Course & Crosswater Club), Sunriver, OR
1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Toronto — WGN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.
Boston at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Interleague
St. Louis at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS
Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing
America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda
Team USA vs. Team New Zealand
Races 3-4 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer
This Is Paris: End of Season Special — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.
Messi Pichichi Top Scorer — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis
Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour
Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

WTA All Access — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

WTA Tour
Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands
Final — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Stadion, Oslo, Norway
Bislett Games — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

WNBA
Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs at Seattle Storm — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

