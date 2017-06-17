All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 17

Auto Racing

24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Start — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Race — FS2, 1 p.m.

Arena Football

Tampa Bay Storm at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 13

Gold Coast Suns vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

CanAm League

Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing

Ward vs. Kovalev 2, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

IBF/WBA/WBO Super World Light Heavyweight Title

Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night

KO Night Boxing, Hartman Arena, Park City, KS

Featherweights

Angel Montreal vs. Marc Pagcaliwangan — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golden Boy Boxing, Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star, Frisco, TX

WBC/FECARBOX Super Lightweight Title

Fidel Maldonado, Jr. vs. Pablo Cesar Cano — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Bracket 1

Oregon State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Florida State – ESPN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup

Group A, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Russia vs. New Zealand — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, midnight

Golf

U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI

3rd Round — Fox, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Stephen Foster Handicap & Fleur de Lis Handicap — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — FS1, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Houston — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/The Comcast Network, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Fox, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Baltimore — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdwown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

New York City vs. Seattle — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Columbus — Fox Sports Southeast/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 7 p.m.

New England vs. Chicago — Comcast SportsNet New England/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Montreal — WFTV/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — TSN/TSN4/NewsChannel 8, 8 p.m.

San Jose vs. Sporting KC — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Colorado vs. Portland — Altitude/Root Sports Northwest, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnnesota — KMYU/WFTC, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. FC Dallas — TSN/TSN4/KTXA, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Houston — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice — FS2, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — FS2, noon

Xfinity Series

Michigan 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS2, noon

Camping World Truck Series

Gateway 200, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA Inside Stuff — 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda

Team USA vs. Team New Zealand

Races 1-2 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice, France

France Legends vs. Italy Legends — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 7:30 p.m.

FC Kansas City vs. Seattle Reign — go90, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 8:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 10 p.m.

NASL

Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco Deltas vs. FC Edmonton — Twitter, 10 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Luis Enrique’s Barça — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs From Us — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN2, noon

O.J.: Made in America: Part One — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

America’s Cup: Courageous — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Two — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Three — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Four — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Five — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Semifinals — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Auto Racing

24 Hours of Le Mans, Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Conclusion — FS1, 1 a.m.

Baseball

CanAm League

Dominican National Team at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 1 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Bracket 2

Louisville vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Florida vs. TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup

Group A, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

Portugal vs. Mexico — FS1/Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Group B, Spartan Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Cameroon vs. Chile — FS2/Telemundo, 2 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS2, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Erin, WI

Final Round — Fox, 11 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA of America

50th PGA Professional Championship, Sunriver Resort (Meadows Course & Crosswater Club), Sunriver, OR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — WGN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — STO/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Oakland — YES/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Boston at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Baltimore — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda

Team USA vs. Team New Zealand

Races 3-4 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer

This Is Paris: End of Season Special — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Messi Pichichi Top Scorer — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Expedientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Mercedes Cup/Ricoh Open, Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

WTA Tour

Aegon Open Nottingham, Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

WTA All Access — beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Ricoh Open, Autotron Rosmalen, Rosmalen, Netherlands

Final — beIN Sports, noon (same day coverage)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Bislett Games — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Sky at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Seattle Storm — NBA TV, 7 p.m.