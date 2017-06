All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 24

Arena Football

Philadelphia Soul at Cleveland Gladiators — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Baseball

CanAm League

Ottawa Champions at Rockland Boulders — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Boxing

CBS Sports Spectacular: Real Deal Championship Boxing, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Heavyweights

Derric Rossy vs. Carlos Negron — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

CFL

Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions — TSN/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Games

Oregon State vs. LSU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

TCU vs. Florida — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup

Group A, Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia

Mexico vs. Russia — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

Group A, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

New Zealand vs. Portugal — NBC Universo, 10:30 a.m./FS1, 11 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — NBC Universo/Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — Fox/FS1, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Postgame — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — NBC Universo/Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 11 p.m.

La Copa Revuelta — Telemundo, midnight

Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 8:55 a.m.

Qualifying — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Northwest Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Roger, AR

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 5 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Wild Applause Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Kohler Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Weigh-In — FS2, 7 p.m.

Bellator 180 (Bellator MMA NYC), Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Prelims — Spike, 8 p.m.

Main Event: Light Heavyweights-Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — WLS/Fox Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — FS1/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at San Diego — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Colorado — Fox Sports Southeast/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. D.C. United — WPVI/NewsChannel 8, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Montreal — Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WWHO/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver — WFTC/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Orlando — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/WRDQ, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake — NBC Sports California/KMYU, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sears Point, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

American Ethanol E15 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

2017 NHL Entry Draft, United Center, Chicago, IL

Rounds 2-7 — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda

Races 5-6 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

Miami FC vs. New York Cosmos — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FC Edmonton vs. San Francisco Deltas — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. North Carolina Courage — go90, 4 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash — Lifetime, 4 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 7 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 10 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Silly Little Game — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ABC, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Golf — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The ’85 Bears — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Aegon Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour: Aegon Championships & Gary Weber Open: Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field

USATF Outdoor Championships, Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State University, Sacramento, CA

Day 3: Day Session — NBC, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 14

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m.

CFL

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

FIFA Confederations Cup

Group B, Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia

Germany vs. Cameroon — NBC Universo, 10:30 a.m./Fox, 11 a.m.

Group B, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Chile vs. Australia — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./FS1, 11 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — NBC Universo/Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — Fox/FS1, 10 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Postgame — Fox/FS1, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — NBC Universo/Telemundo, 1 p.m.

La Copa Revuelta — Telemundo, midnight

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Race — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m./Univision Deportes, 8:50 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 8:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Northwest Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Roger, AR

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Kohler Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Race — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

IndyCar Countdown — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar Extra — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Prelims — FS2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — FS2, 9 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 6 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/WGN, 2 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Root Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago White Sox at Miami — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Mets at San Francisco — SNY/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at San Diego — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Portland vs. Seattle — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Somos MLS: Edición Especial — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sears Point, Sonoma, CA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Sonoma — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Match, Great Sound, Bermuda

Races 7-8 — NBC, 1 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 8 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Everest No Filter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Aegon Championships & Gary Weber Open: Finals — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

WTA Tour

Aegon Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Track & Field

USATF Outdoor Championships, Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State University, Sacramento, CA

Day 4: Day Session — NBC, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio Stars at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 7 p.m.