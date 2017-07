All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 1

Arena Football

Washington Valor at Tampa Bay Storm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 15

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Boxing

WBO International Heavyweight Title, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Alexander Povetkin vs. Andriy Rukdenko — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

Pacquiao vs. Horn, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Undercard: Shane Mosley vs. David Toussaint — ESPN, 9 p.m.

WBO World Welterweight Title: Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn — ESPN, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 1: Start-Düsseldorf to Düsseldorf — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA

3rd Round — Fox, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Mother Goose Stakes — FS2/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/WGN, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — FS1, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — MLB NetworkSpectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Oakland — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Chicago vs. Vancouver — Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/TSN, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC — KTXA/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Montreal vs. D.C. United — TSN5/TVA Sports/Newschannel 8, 7 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Portland — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Atlanta — WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Houston — Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Jose vs. LA Galaxy — Univision/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Firecracker 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay — FS2, 4 p.m.

NASCAR America Saturday — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Daytona — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Daytona — FS1, midnight

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Day 1

Charlotte vs. Miami — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Orlando vs. Indiana — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

New York vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Detroit — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

NBA Free Agency Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central Signing Season — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 Free Agency — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Hockey Central: Signing Season — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Free Agency Recap Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Sky Blue FC — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

Boston Breakers vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 4 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 5 p.m.

Seattle Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 10 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, Rentschler Field, East Hartford, CT

United States vs. Ghana — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 4:50 p.m./ESPN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

NASL

Jacksonville Armada vs. FC Edmonton — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Men’s International Friendly, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Mexico vs. Paraguay — Univision Deportes, 8:15 p.m./FS1/Univision, 8:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, noon

Heart of a Champion With Lauren Thompson: Visionaries — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m.

Day 5 — Universal HD, 6 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Aegon International Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, England, United Kingdom

Finals — beIN Sports, 7:15 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Meeting Areva — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 15

Fremantle Dockers vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 2: Start-Düsseldorf to Liège — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup

Third Place Match, Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia

Portugal vs. Mexico — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m./FS1, 7:50 a.m.

Final, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia

Chile vs. Germany — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 2 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Confederaciones — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Pregame — FS1, 1 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Postgame — FS1, 4 p.m.

Copa FIFA Confederaciones Rusia 2017: Ceremonial de Premiación — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA Confederations Cup Tonight — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

La Copa Revuelta — Telemundo, midnight

Golf

European Tour

Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Senior Open, Salem Country Club, Peabody, MA

Final Round — Fox, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Rising Stars of 2016 — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — STO/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Houston — YES/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Southwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Oakland — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Month: June — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB All-Star Selection Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: All-Star Game Roster Review — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Philadelphia vs. New England — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Daytona — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Day 2

New York vs. Detroit — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Orlando vs. Miami — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Indiana vs. Charlotte — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA Free Agency Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

FC Kansas City vs. Houston Dash — go90, 8 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Brian and the Boz — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Sole Man — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Walk-Off — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming National Championships, IU Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis, IN

Highlights — NBC, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Holding Serve With Judy Murray — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Holding Serve With Roger Federer — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.