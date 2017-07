All Times Eastern

Saturday, July 8

Arena Football

Philadelphia Soul at Baltimore Brigade — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 16

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

CFL

Week 3

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group B, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

United States vs. Panama — Univision/Univision Deportes, 4:23 p.m./Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Martinique vs. Nicaragua — FS2/Univision/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 8: Dole to Station des rousses — NBC, 8 a.m.

Drag Racing

Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, IL

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Clasificación — Univision Deportes, 7:55 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Sprint Championship — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Races — FS2, 6 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Qualfiying — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

MLL All-Star Game, Titan Stadium, Fullerton, CA

Team Stars vs. Team Stripes — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Pre-Fight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Toronto — MLB Network/Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/MASN2, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Fox Sports Midwest, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — FS1, 10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — WGN/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR America Saturday — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Kentucky — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Post-Race Show: Kentucky — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Kentucky — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV

Washington vs. Memphis — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Portland vs. Utah — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Miami vs San Antonio — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Cleveland — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Dallas vs. Chicago — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Boston vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride — Lifetime, 3:50 p.m.

Sky Blue FC vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign — go90, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 8:30 p.m.

NASL

Miami vs. San Francisco Deltas — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Socio Tour MX, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

Cruz Azul vs. Toluca — Univision Deportes, 9:55 p.m.

Pumas vs. Monterrey — Univision Deportes, midnight

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN Classic, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Marion Jones: Press Pause — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The House of Steinbrenner — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

Driving Change: Golf’s Battle for Equality — BBC World News, 8:30 a.m.

Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints: Italian Imports/O the Father and of the Son/Ray Allen: AKA Jesus Shuttleworth — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints: Black Hoosiers/The Greatest Catch Ever — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Into the Wind — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Everest No Filter — ABC, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — EPSN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 3rd Round — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sue Barker’s Wimbledon Greats: Episode One — BBC World News, 1:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 16

West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group C, The Stadium Formerly Known as San Diego Jack Murphy, San Diego, CA

Curaçao vs. Jamaica — Univision/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m./FS1, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. El Salvador — Univision/Univision Deportes, 9 p.m./FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 9: Nantua to Chambéry — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, IL

Finals — FS1, 3 p.m.

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Race — Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m./CNBC, 8 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Race — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre-Race — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — TBS/Root Sports Pittsburgh/WGN, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Kansas City/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

MLB All-Star Futures Game, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

USA vs. The World — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Impossible Dream: Red Sox Nation Begins — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta vs. New Orleans — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Memphis vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix vs. Dallas — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Minneosta vs. Denver — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Boston — EPSN2, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. San Antonio — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m.

The Starters: Summer League Recap — NBA TV, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

E:60: Penny Saved — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Letterman — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

E:60: Owen Haatchi — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

E:60: Love is Stronger — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: 20 Years and 11 Seconds — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Sport Shorts: Wally & the Worm — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva: Edición Copa Oro — Univision/Univision Deportes, 11:30 p.m.

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Week One Highlights — ABC, 3 p.m.